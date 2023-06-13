Ireland striker Amber Barrett secures move to Standard Liege in Belgium

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett has signed for Belgian club Standard Liege after four years in Germany’s Bundesliga with FC Koln and Turbine Potsdam.

After a frustrating season with Potsdam, which ended in relegation and saw her get limited game-time on returning from injury after Christmas, it’s a fresh start for the Donegal woman with a club that finished third in the Belgian league this season.

Meanwhile, Barrett’s Irish team-mate Niamh Fahey, both of them currently on pre-World Cup duty with Ireland at their UCD base, has signed a new contract with Women’s Super League club Liverpool. The 35-year-old Galwegian has been with Liverpool for the past five seasons.

“It was an easy decision and I’m delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club,” said Fahy on Liverpool’s official website. “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.

READ MORE

“I’m already massively excited for next season. I’ve been here five years, seen a lot of changes but the position we’re in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.”

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said: “Niamh’s a fantastic person, a fantastic leader, and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country,” said. “She’s our captain and we’re delighted she’s decided to extend her contract.”