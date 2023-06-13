Callum O’Dowda comfortable with Ireland wing back berth if required for Greek showdown

Alan Browne and Troy Parrott try out their basketball skills during Ireland training at the Calista Sports Centre in Antalya in Turkey. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

At 9am it was already 22 degrees as the Republic of Ireland began training at the Calista Sports Centre, where 23 fully fit players and 19 support staff were joined by genial FAI president Gerry McAnaney.

Head of athletic performance Damien Doyle whistled each drill as Troy Parrott’s peroxide mop was visible in the distance, working through a groin issue. Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers was absent due to illness.

The Calista is the type of environment Damien Duff’s Shelbourne can expect to visit soon, following the Drumcondra club’s sale to Turkish media magnate Acun Ilicali. It’s the type of facility Irish football hope to recreate in Abbotstown, if successive governments supply €47 million between now and Euro 2028.

Turkish facilities along the Mediterranean coast offer a sea of lush pitches, dotted between golf courses and miles of polytunnels, far superior to anything available back home.

The muggy weather has greatly assisted preparations for Friday’s crucial qualifier in Athens, mercifully a 9.45pm kick-off (7.45 Irish time), where Stephen Kenny’s men must win, or at least avoid defeat, to keep qualification for Germany 2024 on track.

There is a backdoor route into the Euros. Ireland’s Nations League B ranking should secure a playoff, regardless of results in Group B against the Netherlands and France. Gus Poyet’s Greece are already guaranteed a playoff after topping their Nations League C group last year.

Back to the present, the Irish management’s line-up and tactics are eagerly anticipated. Kenny could name Evan Ferguson as a lone striker ahead of two No 10s chosen from Jason Knight, Mikey Johnston and Will Smallbone, or one from Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi and Parrott will partner the 18-year-old up front.

Knight’s assiduous display against France in March appears to have secured one spot, despite the 22-year-old remaining at League One side Derby County. Johnston was lethal off the bench against Latvia on his debut as the Glasgow-born winger follows Ray Houghton and Aiden McGeady in the tradition of Scotsmen in green.

Regardless, Chiedozie Ogbene’s versatility and athleticism will be sorely missed. Same goes for Séamus Coleman and Andrew Omobamidele in the back five, where Dara O’Shea or Darragh Lenihan will slot in beside captain John Egan and Nathan Collins. O’Shea has not played since suffering a knee injury in March while Lenihan featured for Middlesborough as recently as the EFL Championship playoffs on May 17th.

Callum O'Dowda in training at the Calista Sports Centre in Antalya, Turkey. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Matt Doherty and Callum O’Dowda are the obvious wide men, although Kenny trusted Preston midfielder Alan Browne on the right against Scotland last summer.

“Physically I have the capabilities to do it,” said O’Dowda of his conversion to wing back, “and I have brushed up on my defensive awareness. Growing up I was always further up [the pitch], I started off as a 10 and then I was left-midfield. I have all of the attributes to play in that position and to get up and down, and I am quite honest. That all comes into my favour.”

Gavin Bazunu is expected to shrug off a tough first season at Southampton, mainly because Kenny tends to pick players who are playing regularly at club level. Liverpool reserve goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has a big decision to make this summer.

The margin for error has slimmed to nothing for Kenny as defeat at the Agia Sophia stadium would prove disastrous for a manager who already lost the opening two matches in the failed Qatar World Cup qualification campaign and 2022 Nations League.

At least 2,600 Irish fans will descend on the 32,500 seater venue, which is home to AEK Athens. Tickets ranged in price from €20 to €60.

“We must win against the Republic of Ireland if we are to stand a chance in this qualification group,” said Poyet, the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder.

Greece are a good side with Poyet resisting calls to name Anastasios Douvikas, the top scorer in the Dutch league this season with 22 goals. Douvikas has scored six in his last six games but Atlanta United’s Georgios Giakoumakis is also flying, with 10 in 11 Major League Soccer matches. However, the Uruguayan coach tends to start the more rounded Vangelis Pavlidis at the tip of a 4-3-3 system that boasts Premier League and Bundesliga talent.

“They’ll be honest, they’ve got good individuals,” added O’Dowda. “I know a couple that I’ve played with and against, especially George Baldock at Oxford United and Sheffield United. They’re a technical team. We can’t think it will be easy whatsoever.”

Greece (possible): Vlachodimos (Benfica); Baldock (Sheffield United), Hatzidiakos (AZ Alkmaar), Mavropanos (VfB Stuttgart), Tsimikas (Liverpool); Siopis (Trabzonspor), Mantalos (AEK Athens), Bakasetas (Trabzonspor); Masouras (Olympiacos Piraeus), Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar), Limnios (FC Köln).