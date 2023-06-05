Liverpool poised to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton after deal agreed

Mac Allister is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours ahead of joining the club. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Alexis Mac Allister will sign for Liverpool from Brighton, subject to a medical, after agreeing a contract understood to run to June 2028. Liverpool are to pay the buyout clause in the Argentina international’s contract and will then turn to other targets to continue their midfield rebuild.

Mac Allister is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours. The buyout clause in his contract, signed weeks before he went to the World Cup, is significantly less than the £60 million that has been mentioned. That deal has two seasons to run, with an additional one-year option for the club.

[ Liverpool appoint Jörg Schmadtke as sporting director in readiness for transfer window ]

Other players on Jurgen Klopp’s list include Manu Kone, the 22-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, and Khephren Thuram, who is also 22 and plays for Nice. Both have represented France at junior level and Thuram got his first senior cap this year. Celta’s Gabri Veiga, another rising talent, is also admired by Liverpool’s manager but no talks have taken place for the 21-year-old.

Mac Allister, who made his Brighton debut in March 2020, is poised to be Liverpool’s first signing since they appointed Jörg Schmadtke as their sporting director for the summer window. Brighton could also lose Moises Caicedo, who is a target for several clubs including Chelsea. – Guardian