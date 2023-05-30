Liverpool appoint Jörg Schmadtke as sporting director in readiness for transfer window

Liverpool have appointed Jörg Schmadtke as their sporting director in readiness for the summer transfer window.

The 59-year-old, who was managing director at Wolfsburg until February, has signed a short-term deal to succeed Julian Ward, who is leaving after only 12 months in the role but 11 years of working for Liverpool.

Schmadtke and Ward will work together before the transfer window opens in a fortnight to ensure an orderly handover. Work on potential signings is well under way and Schmadtke will oversee the completion of deals, with at least two midfielders expected to arrive.

Schmadtke’s title is sporting director – not transfer consultant as has been speculated – and though he has only signed a short-term contract he could remain for the long term if all parties are satisfied.

Jürgen Klopp wants deals completed swiftly, with a midfield overhaul, and possibly reinforcement in defence, on Liverpool’s agenda. Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is one target, along with Mason Mount of Chelsea, Matheus Nunes of Wolves and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Mike Gordon, the president of Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, said Schmadtke would bring a “wealth of knowledge and experience” and thanked Ward for serving Liverpool with “unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy”. – Guardian