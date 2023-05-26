St Patrick’s Athletic players determined ‘to keep run going’ under Jon Daly

Tom Grivosti has welcomed the seamless transition to Jon Daly’s appointment as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

Having served in interim charge for four matches following Tim Clancy’s departure at the start of the month, three of which were won, the club confirmed on Monday that 40-year-old Daly had been appointed on a permanent basis, with a contract running until the end of the 2025 season.

“The dressingroom is really happy with it,” said central defender Grivosti ahead of this evening’s visit of Dundalk to Richmond Park.

“We all wanted Jon to get the job. He wanted to be a manager and he told us that. You’ve seen the performances under him. Last Friday we put a performance in and dug deep at the end,” added the Liverpudlian of their 1-0 victory at Shelbourne.

“There was a really good reaction when they announced that Jon had got the job. Everyone is made up for him. I know he was the assistant manager, but he had the presence of a manager. He had everyone’s respect. So I don’t think there is that much of a change.

“He is obviously taking more control of things now, doing his own thing. You can see that he was going to go on and be a good manager. Thankfully, he’s with us and we’ve got him as our manager.”

And Daly has already put his individual stamp on the team over the last three weeks.

“Yes, he has put his own spin on a few things, though he’s not changed anything drastically,” explained Grivosti.

“We’ve had a lot of games since he’s taken over. He has changed a few things. Training has been a bit different. We’ve been working a lot on our playing out and I think you could see that last Friday. We played out from the back really well.”

Avenging a 5-0 mauling at Oriel Park back in March, their heaviest defeat of the season, is the goal on Friday as St Patrick’s look to leapfrog Dundalk up to fourth place.

“Yes, you can use that as motivation, but at the same time we’re on a good run and we just want to carry that on against whoever we’re playing,” stressed Grivosti.

“There’s four games left now until the break, so I think if we can keep the run going, come the break we’ll be in a good position come the second half of the season to make a good push.”

Club captain Joe Redmond, who continues his rehab following surgery on a hamstring injury, is St Patrick’s only absentee for Friday evening’s game.

Beaten just once in their last eight games, Dundalk arrive in Dublin 8 in reasonable form.

Manager Stephen O’Donnell has Darragh Leahy, Greg Sloggett and Rayhaan Tulloch back in contention while Andy Boyle and Louie Annesley are making good progress with their recoveries. Robbie Benson, John Mountney and Anthony Moyo remain out injured.

Friday’s games (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Bohemians v Shelbourne; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Drogheda United v UCD; St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.

First Division: Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; Galway United v Athlone Town; Kerry FC v Wexford; Treaty United v Finn Harps.