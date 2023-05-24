Ireland in line to face nine-times champions Spain in U17 European Championship quarter-finals

Luke Kehir celebrates scoring Ireland's fourth goal with Mason Melia, Daniel Negry-McGrath, Naj Razi and Daniel Babb during the European Under-17 Championship match against Hungary at Pancho Aréna in Felcsut, Hungary. Photograph: Nikola Kristic/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland under-17s’ opponent in Saturday’s European Championships quarter-final will be revealed after Wednesday evening’s Group B match between Spain and Serbia.

The Spanish are expected to advance to join Colin O’Brien’s team, France and England in the bottom half of last eight. Ireland advanced to the knock-out stages on Tuesday following a 4-2 defeat of hosts Hungary at the Pancho Aréna in Felcsút thanks to two goals each from St Patrick’s Athletic duo Luke Kehir and Mason Melia.

Ireland needed to beat Hungary to finish second in Group A behind Poland who beat them 5-1 in the opening fixture before a remarkable turnaround produced a 3-0 win over Wales last Saturday.

A semi-final against England remains a possibility, although finding a way past nine-time Euros champions Spain should focus the collective mind of a group that is coached by former Ireland international David Meyler.

“I thought it was a very mature performance from the team,” said O’Brien. “Some of the performances at certain stages were excellent and we had to show resilience. The boys stayed calm under pressure when the game got away from us at times. It’s great to see that because it means they’re growing and they’re developing.

“We’re the youngest squad here. I’m so proud of them because they’re a great bunch of lads, brilliant personalities, great values and the quality is there as well.”

In a sign of the times, the Ireland squad is almost entirely made up of teenagers based at League of Ireland clubs with only two, Hull City’s Stanley Ashbee and Crystal Palace’s Jake Grante, playing in England as Brexit blocks talented under 18s from moving across the water.

Melia has caught the eye in Hungary with St Pat’s manager Jon Daly already handing the 15-year-old his League of Ireland debut against Drogheda United earlier this month.

IRELAND: Healy Waterford); Grante (Crystal Palace), Babb (UCD), O’Sullivan (Shamrock Roves); Kehir (St Patrick’s Athletic), Akachukwu (Waterford), Turley (Shamrock Rovers), McGrath (Bohemians), Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Melia (St Patrick’s Athletic), Razi (Shamrock Rovers).

Subs: Murray (Cork City) for Orazi (88); Okusun (Bohemians) for Melia (67), Moore (Cork City) for Razi (76).