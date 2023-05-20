Manchester United edge towards top four spot as Liverpool drop points against Aston Villa

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 1

Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season.

United moved to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United on goal difference.

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead in the ninth minute when Cherries defender Marcos Sensesi tried to hook away a Christian Eriksen pass behind the defence, but only succeeded in teeing up Casemiro for a brilliant spinning volley.

The home side found their feet midway through the first half as Dominic Solanke controlled a long ball into the box and unleashed a shot that David De Gea had to dive to his left to save.

That sparked a positive spell for Bournemouth, with Victor Lindelof forced into a number of defensive headers, but they were soon on the back foot again as United took control again in the second half.

The visitors had plenty of chances without adding another goal and were almost made to pay when substitute Kieffer Moore and Senesi both went close late on, but United held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the travelling supporters.

Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1

Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser to keep Liverpool’s slim chances of a top-four Premier League finish alive with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Brazilian, in his final appearance at Anfield after eight seasons with the Merseyside club, scored in the 89th minute to the delight of the crowd in Liverpool’s last home game of the season.

Juergen Klopp’s side are fifth with 66 points with one game remaining, but three points adrift of fourth-place Manchester United who have a game in hand. Unai Emery’s Villa are seventh with 58 points from 37 games.

Jacob Ramsey put Villa ahead in the 27th minute, after a period of sustained pressure, darting to the back post to head a cross from Douglas Luiz past goalkeeper Allison.

Villa could have taken the lead five minutes earlier when they were awarded a penalty, but Ollie Watkins sent his shot sailing wide.

Liverpool thought they had levelled early in the second half from a close-range goal by Cody Gakpo, but after a lengthy VAR check it was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool must win their final game at Southampton next week, and hope that Man United and Newcastle United lose their remaining two games to secure a Champions League berth.

Wolves 1 Everton 1

Yerry Mina equalised in the 99th minute as relegation-threatened Everton secured a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and a precious point in their bid to avoid dropping out of the Premier League.

Wolves took the lead in the first half as winger Adama Traore carried the ball from the edge of his own box before his shot was pushed into the path of Hwang Hee-Chan, who had a simple finish for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Everton are two points above the relegation zone but have now played a game more and will be anxiously watching the results of Leeds United and Leicester City this weekend as they could potentially be in the bottom three going into their final fixture at home to Bournemouth next Sunday.

The Merseyside club have not had their cause helped by a growing injury crisis, having lost right back Nathan Patterson and, crucially, forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first half at Wolves.

Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2

A late goal by Joel Ward rescued a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace at Fulham on Saturday, after the hosts’ striker Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged two goals on his first start since serving an eight-match ban.

Fulham have 52 points from 37 games – four behind ninth-placed Brentford – and remain 10th. Palace, who have 44, move up to 11th ahead of Chelsea, who play leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Palace took the lead in the 34th minute when Odsonne Edouard’s fierce effort completed a sweeping counterattack after the Frenchman was played through on goal by Eberechi Eze following a Fulham corner.

Fulham forward Harry Wilson was hacked down by Tyrick Mitchell just before halftime and Mitrovic stepped up to thump his penalty past Sam Johnstone to level the game.

The Serbian, playing without a number on his back after a bloody nose left him in need of a new shirt, put Fulham ahead in the 61st minute with a bullet header.

But Ward salvaged one point for the visitors in the 83rd minute when he stabbed home a rebound after Fulham failed to defend a set-piece.