Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France moved to Parc des Princes

The Republic of Ireland will play France in Parc des Princes this September in their Euro 2024 qualifying match, with Stade de France – typically the venue for French home games – reserved for hosting fixtures during the Rugby World Cup.

France are fixed to play Ireland on September 7th, with the French rugby team and the All Blacks set to play in the opening fixture of the Rugby World Cup the day after the Euro qualifier, on September 8th.

Parc des Princes is home to Paris Saint-Germain, and has a total capacity of 47,929. It previously hosted the French national team’s home games, prior to the construction of Stade de France.

Ireland narrowly lost out to France 1-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in March, with a 50th minute goal from Benjamin Pavard the difference between the sides.