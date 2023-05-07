Celtic win 53rd Scottish title as second-half goals secure win over Hearts

Hearts 0 Celtic 2

For 43 minutes, this was not at all going to Celtic’s script. With victory over Hearts needed to secure a successful defence of the Scottish Premiership, Ange Postecoglou’s team were rocking in a manner rarely witnessed on the domestic scene. What was to follow should really have been obvious, even if the whiff of controversy was attached to it.

The Edinburgh club’s buoyancy was duly and effectively ended by the dismissal of Alex Cochrane. The prospect of Celtic heading to Ibrox next Saturday looking to claim the flag also basically ended as Cochrane headed for the dressingroom.

Kyogo Furuhashi, who has a useful habit of scoring against Hearts, flicked home the goal that had looked inevitable midway through the second half. Oh Hyeon-gyu converted an Aaron Mooy cross to add gloss to Celtic’s victory. They are the champions of Scotland once more, the 53rd time; an outcome no observer can reasonably argue with.

[ Scottish Premiership table ]

Hearts and their interim manager, Steven Naismith, will inevitably dispute the act of officialdom which blunted their optimism. Cochrane had been caught out by a pass from deep by Tony Ralston, with the referee Nick Walsh initially believing a yellow card was sufficient for the full-back’s tug on Daizen Maeda.

Willie Collum in the VAR room had other ideas; Walsh was sent to the pitchside monitor, from where he decided Cochrane had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity. A knock-on effect and key impact for Hearts was the enforced removal of Yutaro Oda, whose pressing from the right side of attack had troubled Celtic. Hearts, though, should also assess their failure to score when in the ascendancy.

Celtic were not exactly bombarding the goal of Zander Clark in the second period but with a one-man advantage, they always looked the more likely team. Furuhashi made a trademark near-post run to meet a low cross from Reo Hatate after Callum McGregor had cutely found his fellow midfielder.

Oh, who replaced Furuhashi moments after the opener, was on hand to finish from close range to make it 2-0. The goal, very similar to the first, this time came via Celtic’s left flank.

Next weekend’s derby against Rangers is now irrelevant for Celtic. Inverness and a Scottish Cup final on June 3rd stand between Postecoglou and a domestic clean sweep. That feels a formality. – Guardian