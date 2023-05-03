Seamus Coleman eases serious injury fears following scan

Everton's Seamus Coleman leaves the pitch on a stretcher after becoming injured during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

A scan confirmed that Seamus Coleman has not suffered any damage to his cruciate, easing fears that the Republic of Ireland and Everton captain would be sidelined for a prolonged period.

The 34-year-old was stretched off during Everton’s Premier League match with Leceister on Monday night, prompting worries that he might miss Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar, fixed for next month.

However, in an update shared via Everton’s Twitter page, Coleman announced that he hoped to be back playing soon.

“Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes. Just back from my scan & pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon,” the statement read.

An update from the captain. 💙 pic.twitter.com/N9B87Pvqp4 — Everton (@Everton) May 3, 2023

Coleman is out of contract at Everton this summer.

Coleman previously suffered a serious injury in 2017, when he broke his leg during a World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.