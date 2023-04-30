Manchester City beat Fulham to go top as Erling Haaland equals another record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot at Craven Cottage. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.

It took Haaland only three minutes to score his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal of an extraordinary debut season in England, the Norwegian tucking away a penalty.

It moved him level on the Premier League single season scoring record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances.

READ MORE

Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentine forward Julian Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-foot shot from outside the area.

City were unable to give themselves a cushion after the break despite several chances and suffered some anxious moments but they held on for an eighth successive league win.

They are now top with 76 points to Arsenal’s 75 and also have one extra game to play. Fulham remain in 10th place.

Newcastle United look almost certain to be playing in the Champions League next season after Callum Wilson’s double saw them come from a goal down to beat bottom club Southampton 3-1.

Third-placed Newcastle were rocked shortly before halftime when Stuart Armstrong put the visitors ahead.

But Newcastle, who have not played in the Champions League for two decades, dominated the second half with substitute Wilson making an immediate impact with a tap-in goal.

He then had another disallowed for offside, but Southampton’s relief was short-lived as an own goal by Theo Walcott put Eddie Howe’s side in front.

Two minutes later Wilson, who had come on at halftime, sealed the points after being played in by Alexander Isak.

Victory put Newcastle on 65 points with five games remaining, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who were playing at seventh-placed Liverpool later on Sunday.

For Southampton the end of their decade-long residence in the top flight appears to be drawing ever closer.

They have 24 points with four games remaining, six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

A quick-fire Jefferson Lerma double helped Bournemouth beat Leeds United 4-1 at home, lifting them further away from relegation danger and leaving the visitors a point clear of the drop zone.

The result moved Bournemouth up to 13th in the standings with 39 points while Leeds have 30 to sit 16th - a point above 18th-placed Leicester City and two above 19th-placed Everton, who play each other on Monday.

Leeds were awarded a penalty for a handball in the fourth minute before VAR intervened as replays showed the contact occurred just outside the area. Lerma then scored twice in four minutes to give Bournemouth a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

The midfielder first pounced on a loose ball to curl a shot past the keeper and then doubled his tally when the ball fell to him at a corner when Leeds keeper Illan Meslier failed to gather a cross, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Patrick Bamford reduced the deficit for Leeds eight minutes later when the unmarked English striker got on the end of a Wilfried Gnonto cross to head home past Neto in Bournemouth’s goal.

But Bournemouth restored their two-goal cushion in the second half when Dango Outtara got on the end of a long ball from Neto and delivered a low cross into the box where Dominic Solanke stole in to score with some help from the far post.

With Leeds down and out, Bournemouth capitalised on their loss of focus to twist the knife, when Jaidon Anthony found Antoine Semenyo in space and the midfielder beat Meslier to make it 4-1.