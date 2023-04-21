Chris Forrester and St Patrick’s Athletic buoyed by recent run ahead of Shamrock Rovers clash

Heading the winner against them in last year’s first meeting, and very much enjoying this season to date, Chris Forrester is naturally relishing the visit of champions Shamrock Rovers to Richmond Park to mark his 300th appearance for the Inchicore club.

The now 30-year-old has previous good form against Friday night’s opponents, his sensational chipped goal from 11 years ago elevating him into the domestic football spotlight in another memorable win.

“I think that was my first year at Pats and I remember Twitter notifications all popping off which was all new for me,” recalled Forrester of that 2012 strike.

“That one will stick with me for a long time as it was on TV as well. When I went home my ma was sitting there proud as punch having watched it on the telly.

READ MORE

[ Premier Division table ]

“It was obviously a great feeling for her and a great feeling for me. It would be up there as one of the highs because I was so young and fresh to the league. It kinda catapulted me on to a new level.”

The St Patrick’s talisman has scored six times this year, already bettering his tally for 2022.

“Last year was a good game, I remember it well. We played really well and hopefully we get a decent result like that again,” added Forrester of their first tussle by the Camac of 2022.

Admitting that reaching the 300-game milestone makes him feel ‘a bit old’, Forrester reiterated his love and honour of playing for the club.

After spells with Peterborough United and Aberdeen, he returned to St Pat’s in 2019. Admitting to struggling with his game, he later spoke of challenges with his mental health, and has remained most grateful of how St Patrick’s rallied round and helped him through that period.

“Pat’s have been great to me over the years. Garrett [Kelleher, chairman] especially. A lot of good people around the club who looked out for me during bad times as well. So I’m really appreciative of the club and what they’ve done for me.

“I remember the time I came home from Aberdeen, I wasn’t really playing well and the fans kind of stuck with me for what I would say was probably a year and a half of me playing absolutely terrible football. Not through not wanting to play good football, just not being in a mental state.

“They stuck by me and it’s just about feeling wanted and feeling appreciated and I really do feel appreciated.

“I love playing for the fans and I love playing for the club.”

Having halted a run of three straight defeats with a 2-2 draw at Shamrock Rovers in their first meeting of this season on St Patrick’s Day, four straight victories, including against leaders Bohemians last week, has Tim Clancy’s side second in the table, two points ahead of the fourth-placed champions.

Manager Clancy continues without captain Joe Redmond, who will see a specialist regarding his hamstring injury. Fellow defenders Tom Grivosti and Harry Brockbank are not yet fit to return while striker Tommy Lonergan is suspended.

Whether Rovers’ talisman Jack Byrne plays remains to be seen following strong interest from US club Charlotte FC ahead of Monday’s Major League Soccer transfer deadline.

Striker Rory Gaffney (hamstring) is out injured for Rovers while utility player Seán Gannon is a doubt. Winger Trevor Clarke is back available.

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45)

Premier Division

Cork City v Derry City

Drogheda United v Bohemians

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne v Dundalk

First Division

Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United

Kerry FC v Galway United

Waterford v Athlone Town

Wexford v Finn Harps