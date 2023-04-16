Cian Kavanagh rescues point for Derry City in Dundalk to avoid third straight defeat

Derry City's Cian Kavanagh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the match in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Dundalk at Oriel Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Dundalk 2 Derry City 2

Cian Kavanagh’s 79th-minute header rescued a share of the spoils for Derry City at Oriel Park after a minute of madness midway through the second half had threatened to inflict a third straight league defeat on the FAI Cup holders.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’s side looked destined to bounce back from back-to-back home defeats over the Easter weekend against Drogheda United and Bohemians when Ben Doherty fired them ahead a minute before half-time.

The 26-year-old won possession off Johannes Yli-Kokko before receiving the ball back off Ryan Graydon to curl a superb left foot shot around Darragh Leahy and Nathan Shepperd to the bottom left-hand corner.

[ Premier Division table ]

Despite dominating proceedings after that, Derry found themselves behind when they conceded two goals inside 50 seconds.

READ MORE

The home side got back on level terms on 71 minutes with Keith Ward’s free-kick from the left was steered brilliantly to the bottom right-hand corner by the head of Robbie Benson for what was his 75th career goal.

Within 50 seconds, Dundalk were in front as immediately from the kick-off Yli-Kokko caught Sadou Diallo in possession before racing through to slot past Brian Maher.

Derry did manage to level on 79 minutes with Kavanagh rising unmarked to tower a header to the top left-hand corner.

Wasiri Williams was sent off for the hosts four minutes from the end for a lunge on Ollie O’Neill but despite the numerical advantage, the visitors couldn’t find a third goal.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Muller, Leahy, Williams, McCourt (Hoban, 51); Davies, Sloggett (Yli-Kokko, 38), Ward (O’Kane, 85), Malley (Lewis, 85), Benson; Martin (Tulloch, 51).

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, McJannet (O’Neill, 76), Coll (Duffy, 76); Diallo, O’Reilly; Graydon, McEneff (Patching, 45+4), Doherty; McGonigle (C Kavanagh, 53).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).