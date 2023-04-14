Stephen Bradley believes domestic game will benefit from Euro 2028 joint bid

Stephen Bradley: "Everyone knows what it needs to improve the league, and I think we will get there." Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has rowed in behind Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in welcoming the FAI’s joint bid with the UK football associations to host Euro 2028, believing it can bring real rewards for domestic football here.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, Varadkar gave it the Government’s full support, tweeting that winning the bid would represent “an opportunity to ensure long-lasting benefits for League of Ireland, local and youth football”.

Ahead of Friday night’s derby with Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium, Bradley fully concurred, highlighting the significant rise in attendances at games this season, up 27 per cent after the first series of fixtures compared to last year.

“I think all the noise coming out is we will, as a league, benefit from it and you just hope that it follows through because I think we’ve all been talking about attendances going up,” said Bradley.

“Everyone knows what it needs to improve the league, and I think we will get there. There has been a lot more noise outside of football circles about it which is always healthy.

“I think the bid for the Euros is positive, I really do, if what they’re saying is followed up on in terms of the league will benefit from it.”

While some believe the FAI should be more focused on improving things domestically rather than bidding for such tournaments, Bradley feels all facets of football should be fully supportive of it.

“I don’t understand the negativity behind the bids,” said Bradley. “We’ve got to stop pointing fingers and understand that this is a positive for Irish football.

“It can help all involved domestically and internationally. The league is being spoken about in political circles, and has been since Covid, which is really important and it’s not ‘us and them’, it can’t be like that.

“It has to be everyone together. We’re not always going to agree, and that’s fine, everyone has an opinion.

“But we’ve got to understand that us and them doesn’t work. It’s about all of us together and I like that we’ve the bid and hopefully the knock-ons are really, really positive for the league.”

Bang back in form after a stuttering start results-wise, a fourth successive win would move the champions up to second in the table as they prepare to face their old rivals on what will be the centenary, to the day, of their clinching their first league title in 1923.

Shelbourne were the hosts in Ringsend 100 years ago when Rovers, who wore a striped green-and-white shirt back then, ran out 7-2 winners.

For tonight’s game, Bradley has Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell and Aaron Greene back available following illness, though Liam Burt and Simon Power remain sidelined.

Shelbourne continue without their chief striker Seán Boyd and defender Conor Kane. Gavin Molloy is also out with an ankle injury while fellow midfielder Mark Coyle is a doubt.

Across the city, Bohemians, a remarkable six points clear at the top of the table, host St Patrick’s Athletic with Ali Coote, winner of the Soccer Writers’ Ireland/Airtricity player-of-the-month award for March, a concern with a thigh strain. Striker James Akintunde (hamstring) remains out.

Captain Joe Redmond is St Patrick’s chief worry having come off in Monday’s win at Drogheda United with a hamstring issue.

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

UCD v Cork City

First Division

Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers

Finn Harps v Treaty United (8.0)

Galway United v Bray Wanderers

Waterford v Kerry FC