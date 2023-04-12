Casement Park and Aviva Stadium chosen in UK and Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid

Work on Casement Park in Belfast needs to be “started urgently” if the joint Ireland and UK bid is to be delivered as planned. Uefa has received the 10-stadium bid, which does not include Croke Park, but the home of Antrim GAA was submitted despite being out of commission for 10 years.

The joint English, Scottish, Welsh, Northern Ireland and FAI alternative to serial bidders Turkey also includes the Aviva Stadium, the Principality, the Ethiad, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium in Liverpool but their names have been changed to Dublin Arena, the national stadium of Wales, Manchester, London and Everton stadiums due to Uefa insisting on brand-free, “clean” stadiums.

Wembley is due to host the final, despite the security breakdown before and during the Euro 2021 final, with Villa Park in Birmingham, Hampden Park in Glasgow and St James’ Park in Newcastle making up the numbers.

Another key element of the bid that remains unclear is which of the five host nations will qualify automatically. Uefa will only allow two, with England an obvious favourite as the largest association.

But the ongoing Casement Park situation has the potential to turn the bid into a political issue.

“We need to see work started urgently on the new Casement Park to ensure this first-class venue is ready for the potential of hosting Euro 2028 matches,” said First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill last month.

Planning permission is in place to begin construction of a 34,500 seater stadium that has seen numerous false dawns since 2009. Northern Ireland’s home venue Windsor Park, which holds 18,500, is below the 30,000 capacity cut off required by Uefa.

Construction costs on the west Belfast ground, named after the executed British diplomat and Irish nationalist Roger Casement, could spiral over £100 million (€114 million), especially if completed by 2025.

“I would not be in favour of us giving one more penny to that,” said GAA president Jarlath Burns recently. “It’s not our fault that all of this delay has happened to do with planning and other issues beyond our control ... we have kept our side of the bargain which was that we would give that £15m. It’s incumbent on the Government to come up with the money.”

The bid statement mentions “high-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues” with three million tickets and with 80 per cent of the fans able to reach stadiums via public transport.

The bid also predicts Euro 2028 happening in nine cities across the UK and Dublin will “generate cumulative socio-economic benefits of up to €3 billion (£2.6 billion) for our nations, €241 million of which will be generated in Ireland.”

There is also a €51 million legacy fund, which means only €10.2 million will be put aside for grassroots football in Ireland, which is in chronic need of regeneration.

“The bid,” says FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill, “with the exemption of London, is based on a ‘one city, one stadia’ principle and together we believe the list offers an array of superb stadia from across the UK and Ireland.”

Uefa make their final decision in the autumn with Turkey making their sixth and seventh consecutive bids, as they are also competing with Italy for Euro 2032.

It remains unclear how much investment is required by the Irish Government and the FAI to secure the tournament.

Proposed host cities and 10 stadiums

London – Wembley Stadium (90,652)

Cardiff – National Stadium of Wales (73,952)

London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

Manchester – City of Manchester Stadium (61,000)

Liverpool – Everton Stadium (52,679)

Newcastle – St James’ Park (52,305)

Birmingham – Villa Park (52,190)

Glasgow – Hampden Park (52,032)

Dublin – Dublin Arena (51,711)

Belfast – Casement Park (34,500)