Erling Haaland seals Manchester City’s first-leg demolition of Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's third goal during the Champions League quarter final, first leg against Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City 3 Bayern Munich 0

Could this be the year, at long last, for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola? The evidence is mounting, the latest exhibit from a team hitting form at just the right time unfolding in front of shocked German eyes. And those of the rest of Europe.

It is City’s 12th consecutive season in the Champions League and, under Guardiola in particular, they seem to have found new and increasingly painful ways to fall short of the ultimate prize, the one that so obsesses their Abu Dhabi owners.

But as they subjected Bayern Munich – the six-times winners – to a hugely uncomfortable experience towards the end of this quarter-final, first leg, it was easy for their fans to dream.

When the third goal went in, scored – inevitably – by Erling Haaland, his 45th of a ludicrous debut season in sky blue, Thomas Tuchel, the new Bayern manager, stared into his screen, trying to make sense of it all. His players sloped back for the restart; dejected, knowing it is surely over.

John Stones had headed square for Haaland and, at that point, the Etihad was still giddy at City’s second goal. It was a personal disaster for Dayot Upamecano, who was robbed by Jack Grealish, and Haaland’s subsequent cross was made to measure for the outstanding Bernardo Silva, who headed home.

Tuchel’s only consolation was that the damage could and should have been heavier, his team left to chase shadows. Yann Sommer made a series of saves, including late ones to keep out the substitute Julián Álvarez (twice) and Rodri, who had scored the first goal.

The tactical duel had been framed when the team sheets dropped, Guardiola sticking with his recent back four for the big games, which meant no Kyle Walker; Tuchel choosing pace. The Bayern front four bristled with it, Alphonso Davies adding more from left back. Tuchel wanted his team to get in behind City. It stood to be control and remorseless patterns versus quick incisions.

It was the starting XI with which City had dismantled RB Leipzig in the previous round, the nuance being that Stones stepped into midfield from central defence, rather than right back. But nobody at the club was under any illusions about how this was a step up, the presence of Tuchel adding to the mix.

Tuchel started the season at Chelsea, where he had derailed City in the 2021 final of this competition, having gone to Stamford Bridge in mid-season. Here he was again, newly installed at Bayern, the narrative arc seemingly on his side. To Guardiola, Tuchel had to feel like a ghost. Guardiola maintained he was not haunted.

The passions simmered, the technical levels so high, ditto the self-belief on the ball, even in tight spaces. Especially in tight spaces. There was Sommer taking an early touch back across his own line with Haaland scenting blood, thundering after him; getting there too and getting something on the ice-cool pass out. Sommer got away with it. It was not the only time that he diced with disaster.

By then, Ilkay Gündogan had headed high from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross after a Silva surge. Silva versus Davies was a blue-chip individual battle; the tie in microcosm. Silva was in the mood. So was Leroy Sané, the former City winger, and Jamal Musiala in the No 10 role for Bayern.

The identity of the breakthrough goalscorer had to be a surprise. Then again, there can be few people who doubt the purity of Rodri’s technique. It was a little soft from a Bayern point of view, Musiala missing his challenge to allow Rodri to step inside after Silva’s square pass and Joshua Kimmich failing to engage. But take nothing away from Rodri.

The holding midfielder sized up the situation in an instant and he knew what was needed – a left-footed curler into the far top corner. How he executed it, starting the ball a couple of yards outside the post and bringing it back with unerring accuracy.

City might have been in front already, Haaland dragging a shot straight at Sommer after Rodri had sparked a move that featured Gündogan and Grealish – and they should have gone 2-0 up on 33 minutes. Sommer came for a deflected De Bruyne cross in front of Grealish to paw clear but only as far as Gündogan, who unloaded. Sommer’s reflex save with his legs was a jaw-dropper.

Bayern’s only clear first-half opening came just before the Rodri goal. Sané outstripped Manuel Akanji up the left to cut back for Musiala. Rúben Dias threw himself into a vital block.

Sané kept on coming. He drew a slightly unorthodox save out of Ederson straight after the restart, the goalkeeper blocking with his shoulder; then two rather more orthodox ones shortly afterwards. The first was the eye-catcher, Ederson reading Sané's shot across him on the break to push clear. Bayern had finally got through City.

The home team had their chances, too, as the tie opened up, the heavyweight billing justified. On one level, Sommer felt like an accident waiting to happen. He sent one pressured clearance straight at Haaland after the unconvincing Upamecano had dithered; Bayern were grateful for a Joshua Kimmich block.

The visitors’ commitment to playing football at the very back was admirable. And hugely risky. Sommer did make good saves, including those to deny Nathan Aké and Dias. Yet he will want his time again on the Silva header, the ball going through his outstretched hands. – Guardian