Evan Ferguson can become a ‘great’ player, says Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team's first goal against Bournemouth. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

Roberto De Zerbi believes Evan Ferguson can become a “great player” after the teenage striker’s stunning flicked finish helped boost Brighton’s quest for European qualification.

Republic of Ireland international Ferguson set Albion on course for a 2-0 Premier League success at relegation-threatened Bournemouth by stylishly turning home Kaoru Mitoma’s cross in the 28th minute.

Evan Ferguson is a special striker 🇮🇪

Victory at the Vitality Stadium was sealed by substitute Julio Enciso’s first goal for the club in added time as the sixth-placed Seagulls moved to within four points of the Champions League spots.

Manager De Zerbi, who allayed fears about knocks suffered by influential midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, is excited about the potential of 18-year-old Ferguson.

“Evan is very young,” said the Italian.

“His best quality is to score and it’s a very important quality but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, to play more for the team.

“In my work I have to make results but I have to help my players to improve, to progress. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan.

“I’m proud for him, I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player.”

In-form Ferguson’s fourth goal in as many games for club and country was his eighth in all competitions during his breakthrough season on the south coast.

He came into Brighton’s starting XI in place of Danny Welbeck after missing Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford due to a minor injury.