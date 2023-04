Rangers coach Craig McPherson offers ‘unreserved apology’ for headbutt on Celtic manager

Celtic manager Fran Alonso (in photo) appeared to be headbutted by Rangers assistant Craig McPherson at the end of their Scottish Women’s Premier League encounter. Photograph: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images

Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson has offered a “full and unreserved apology” for his actions towards Celtic women’s manager Fran Alonso on Monday night.

McPherson was charged by the Scottish Football Association over his alleged headbutt on Alonso at the end of the Scottish Women’s Premier League match at Broadwood Stadium.

The incident, now the subject of police enquiries, occurred at full-time after the Hoops had scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Rangers men’s boss Michael Beale described the incident as “out of character” for McPherson.

READ MORE

McPherson, who will face an SFA hearing on April 13th after being deemed to have breached disciplinary rules, issued a statement of contrition via Rangers’s official Twitter account in which he expressed gratitude that Alonso had accepted his apology and that he would accept any forthcoming punishment.

The statement read: “I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions at the end of Monday’s Old Firm match at Broadwood.

“I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down.

“I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

“This club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly.

“I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standards this club demands.

🗣️ " We can't have that in football at all"



It appears Fran Alonso was headbutted by Rangers Assistant Craig McPherson at full-time ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EdbCCoE5pG — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 27, 2023

“I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women’s game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game.

“Finally, I am also very grateful to Fran Alonso for accepting my apology in full following our lengthy conversation earlier in the week.

“I will also apologise to the Scottish FA at my hearing and will, of course, accept in full, whatever punishment they deem appropriate.

“I simply want to apologise today, convey my massive regret and explain how out of character this moment has been for me.”