Erling Haaland remains injury doubt before Manchester City clash with Liverpool

Erling Haaland remains a doubt for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.
City manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “We will see this afternoon how he feels. The last training is at 4 o’clock.”
The 22-year-old withdrew from the Norway squad for their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia with a groin injury.
City, although they have a game in hand, currently trail leaders Arsenal by eight points.
Haaland has scored 28 goals in the Premier League and 42 in all competitions during a prolific first season in England.
City will definitely be without midfielder Phil Foden after the England international underwent appendix surgery last weekend.