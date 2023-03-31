Erling Haaland remains injury doubt before Manchester City clash with Liverpool

Phil Foden underwent surgery to have his appendix removed last week, while Erling Haaland also remains a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Liverpool. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Erling Haaland remains a doubt for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “We will see this afternoon how he feels. The last training is at 4 o’clock.”

The 22-year-old withdrew from the Norway squad for their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia with a groin injury.

City, although they have a game in hand, currently trail leaders Arsenal by eight points.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in the Premier League and 42 in all competitions during a prolific first season in England.

City will definitely be without midfielder Phil Foden after the England international underwent appendix surgery last weekend.