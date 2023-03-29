Virgin Media to broadcast their first ever League of Ireland game

The FAI have expressed delight at Virgin Media joining RTÉ in broadcasting League of Ireland matches. The first offering is the Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers from Dalymount Park on Friday, April 7th.

RTÉ sporadically show domestic soccer on Friday nights, while also broadcasting URC rugby and other live sport throughout the calendar year, but Virgin’s arrival adds some much-needed competition to the space.

“It comes on the back of multiple sold-out games across the League of Ireland in 2023 and demand for more high-profile fixtures to be broadcast,” read an FAI statement.

TG4 already provide coverage of the women’s League of Ireland.

“We are delighted that Virgin TV has decided to trial coverage of the LOI via this one-off game and we are hopeful this will lead to a wider commercial deal moving forward,” said Sean Kavanagh, the FAI commercial director. “Either way we are delighted that another major broadcast partner is expressing a proactive interest in the League of Ireland competition, and this augurs well for our future strategic plans for the league.”

Meanwhile, Keith Long has agreed to join Waterford FC as manager just 48 hours on from the departure of Danny Searle.