Greece ease to three goal victory in Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0 Greece 3

Greece enjoyed a comfortable win over Gibraltar to kick-off their European Championship Group B qualifying campaign at Estádio Algarve on Friday night.

Ireland’s group opponents played out a one sided contest with the hosts managing just one shot late in the game. Ending a dismal run of 23 games without a victory, Gibraltar came in to the game off the back of two wins against Andorra and Liechtenstein. Gus Poyet’s Greece team were without a win in their last two friendlies, although before that they topped Group C2 in the Nations Leagues with 15 points from a possible 18.

The visitors led by two goals at the interval. Olympiacos’ Giorgos Masouras opened the scoring after 11 minutes, with Sheffield United right back George Baldock providing the assist after some fine build up play.

As the first half progressed, Giorgos Giakoumakis missed three chances to extend the lead, two with his head and the second a left footed attempt which also went wide.

Then in the 45th minute Trabzonspor midfielder Emmanouil Siopis bagged a second with a right-footed shot from outside the box, with Dimitris Pelkas playing the final pass from the edge of the area. The hosts recorded no shots on or off target in the opening half.

Approaching the hour mark another Trabzonspor player scored the third for Greece. Team captain Anastasios Bakasetas chested down a chip over the top from Petros Mantalos before rolling into the bottom left corner.