Alexander Isak double earns last-gasp win for Newcastle at Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at City Ground. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle United 1

Alexander Isak scored an injury-time penalty as Newcastle boosted their Premier League top four hopes with a 2-1 injury-time win at Nottingham Forest, whose relegation fears were heightened.

The Magpies had looked like being made to settle for a draw but Isak’s spot-kick penalty earned a deserved three points which sees them move to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Forest had gone ahead midway through the first half through Emmanuel Dennis’s first goal for the club, but Isak levelled in superb fashion on the stroke of half-time when he volleyed home.

A second half of frustration unfolded for Eddie Howe’s side as they searched for a winner, not least when they had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR.

But Isak had the final say from the spot after Moussa Niakhate’s handball to keep the dream of Champions League football next season firmly alive.

The late goal saw Forest beaten at the City Ground for the first time in 10 matches going back to September and they could end the weekend’s action back in the relegation zone.