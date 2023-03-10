Tim Clancy looking for Saints to put a halt to Bohemians’ bright start

St Patrick's Athletic manager Tim Clancy wants his side to turn things around against Bohemians at Richmond Park on Friday night. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Tim Clancy wants Friday night’s Dublin derby with in-form Bohemians at Richmond Park to provide an ideal opportunity to turn a new leaf in St Patrick’s Athletic’s season.

After securing four points from their opening two games against current leaders Derry City and Shelbourne, negligent defending saw St Patrick’s slump to a 5-0 defeat at Dundalk last Friday before losing 2-1 away to Sligo Rovers, who played for 70 minutes with 10 men, on Monday night.

“You go into the first two games and you get good results and then you go up to Dundalk and concede really poor goals at poor times in the game,” said Saints manager Clancy.

“In Sligo, we start the game really well before they go down to 10 men. But collectively as a group we didn’t make the right decisions and gave away a goal which gives them something to hold on to.

READ MORE

“We get a good goal back ... and then the second goal we concede is really poor.

“We bounce into this game and all of a sudden it’s four games in and the narrative of the whole season changes in the space of three days.”

After tonight, St Patrick’s face champions Shamrock Rovers away next week, the third of a total of 16 Dublin derbies this season. And given their unpredictability, Clancy knows things can change really quickly, in his case ideally for the better.

“Bohs have started the season really well and we’ve had a poor start and we’re not happy with it. [But] If we beat them, we go two points behind them.

“We’ve got to go into the game and hopefully get a win and get back on track.

“It’s early in the season. The best team in the country, Shamrock Rovers, are on three points after four games.

“So you look at that and it puts it into perspective. It’s so early in the season, though still not ideal.”

Clancy remains without goalkeeper Danny Rogers (thumb), defender Harry Brockbank (calf) and teenage midfielder Adam Murphy (Achilles).

Sent off at Shelbourne last Friday, Bohemians’ winger Dylan Connolly is suspended for a game manager Declan Devine has billed as their toughest of the season to date.

“I’m delighted with how we stand,” said Devine of three wins from their opening four games.

“We’re all working hard to improve further and we know that we’ll need our best performance of the season to win on Friday night.”

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Derry City v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers; UCD v Drogheda United.

First Division

Athlone Town v Waterford; Bray Wanderers v Longford Town; Finn Harps v Wexford (8.0); Galway United v Kerry FC; Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers.