Shamrock Rovers boss Bradley critical of pressure on referees as big Derry clash looms

Stephen Bradley: 'They [the referees] need to be responsible for their performance, but they can’t be under that sort of pressure thinking ‘I have to act or behave in this way'.' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley believes the new stricter monitoring of referees in the League of Ireland this year is having a detrimental effect.

The champions have had three players sent off in their first two matches of the season with Bradley particularly annoyed with the straight red card dismissal of defender Roberto Lopes in their opening draw at Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians manager Declan Devine also voiced similar concerns after 11 yellow cards were issued in their win over Dundalk last Friday.

A trial venture this season has put referees under the microscope with three Premier Division games selected each week to be monitored using software to forensically analyse their decisions and statistics during games. These are then assessed by an FAI panel.

“I think that’s a big problem,” said Bradley on the issue ahead of tonight’s clash with title rivals Derry City at Tallaght Stadium.

“When you speak to the referees a lot will tell you they don’t want to give cards in certain situations and they don’t want to make certain decisions, but because they’re getting marked down a lot of them are saying ‘if I don’t make that decision or don’t give that card I don’t work for four or five weeks’.

“That can’t be right for them, that’s a lot of pressure for them. I understand it from their point of view, but that can’t be right, they can’t be going into games under pressure.

“Yes, they need to be responsible for their performance, but they can’t be under that sort of pressure thinking ‘I have to act or behave in this way’.

“That’s like me saying to our players that you have to play from A to B to C to D.

“That’s not football, that’s not how it works. I think they’ve got to be given freedom within how they manage the game and right now it doesn’t feel like they have that, from speaking to some of them privately.”

Of more immediate concern to Bradley is selecting a back three in front of an expected crowd of over 7,000 in Dublin 24 this evening as his side look for their first win of the campaign.

Lopes, along with fellow centre-backs Dan Cleary and Lee Grace, both sent off in Drogheda last week, are suspended while Sean Hoare and Sean Kavanagh are out injured. Captain Ronan Finn also remains out with injury.

Derry, last season’s runners-up, lost by the narrowest of scorelines on their two visits to Tallaght Stadium last year as Rovers secured a third title in a row.

They travel south with Sadou Diallo free of suspension while fellow midfielder Adam O’Reilly hopes to be passed fit to return. Cameron Dummigan, Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy remain sidelined with injuries.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division:

Cork City v UCD

Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8.0)

Shelbourne v Bohemians

First Division:

Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers (8.0)

Kerry FC v Treaty United

Waterford v Galway United

Wexford v Athlone Town