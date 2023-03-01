Van Dijk and Salah on target to give Liverpool home win over Wolves

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

A little push was what Jürgen Klopp ordered, and a little push is what Liverpool gave their season. Wolves were a test of Anfield’s patience yet again but late goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah eventually ended their resistance to take Klopp’s team to within six points of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

With Manchester United due on Sunday, and Wolves emboldened by their 3-0 win over Liverpool at Molineux only last month, Klopp viewed this as a critical week for any hope of securing Champions League qualification with a late flourish to the season. In that sense the first step was accomplished with something to spare. Liverpool were far from dominant but, after Darwin Núñez had a goal disallowed courtesy of VAR, a strong finish saw them eclipse Wolves and claim three deserving points.

Ibrahima Konaté was one of six changes Klopp made from Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace, the France international coming straight into the starting line-up after a month out with a hamstring injury. The central defender’s availability was timely given the recent trials of Joe Gomez and Joël Matip in the heart of a Liverpool defence that came under early pressure in the fourth meeting between the teams in 2023.

Wolves were quickly into their stride and created the first opening when Raúl Jiménez escaped down the right and centred for João Moutinho. The midfielder exchanged passes with Pablo Sarabia on the edge of the area before forcing Alisson to save at full stretch. Sarabia just failed to connect with a free header at the back post from the resulting corner. Moutinho was presented with another sight of Alisson’s goal after Konaté misplaced a pass to Rúben Neves. The alert Van Dijk spared his defensive partner with a well-timed block.

Having contained the initial threat from the visitors, Liverpool wrestled control of the first half and Alisson was barely troubled again. Mohamed Salah began to dominate Hugo Bueno, prior to the Wolves left back departing with an apparent hamstring strain, and did likewise to his replacement, Rayan Aït-Nouri. The energy of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott also told against the Wolves’ midfield while Klopp’s decision to switch Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota, to centre-forward and left of the attack respectively, sparked improvement on the half-hour.

Liverpool were gifted an opportunity when Max Kilman picked a poor pass to Matheus Nunes on the corner of his own penalty area. Fabinho swooped to intercept but his attempted ball for Núñez was intercepted by Mario Lemina. Craig Dawson completed the clearance before Jota could convert from close range. Jota flicked an inviting cross from Salah wide of José Sá's goal but Liverpool only seriously threatened in the closing minutes of the first half.

Elliott should have opened the scoring when Jota released Núñez to the byline and the Uruguay international floated a perfect cross into the Wolves six-yard box. The midfielder, arriving unmarked, steered a free header wide from close range. He was closer in first-half stoppage time when Núñez chested a Trent Alexander-Arnold ball into the youngster’s path. Elliott’s shot bobbled towards the bottom corner only for Sá to produce a fine save low to his left. Núñez headed the subsequent corner high over the bar.

Julen Lopetegui replaced the booked Sarabia with Adama Traoré at half-time in a bid to rediscover the urgency that had disappeared from Wolves’ attacking display. The overall spectacle remained mediocre, however, with both sides labouring in the final third and their defences relatively comfortable. Elliott was given another chance to test Sá from the edge of the area following a good run and delivery from Núñez. The Wolves keeper was well-placed to make a routine save.

Fabinho was booked for catching Mario Lemina on the knee with his studs after the Wolves midfielder had dived into a challenge to retrieve a loose first touch. The Brazil international pleaded his innocence but was fortunate to escape a second yellow card later on when clipping João Gomes as the substitute sprinted past.

The stalemate appeared to be over when Núñez slotted low into the far corner following a determined run into the visitors’ penalty area by Jota. As Liverpool celebrated in front of the Kop, Wolves’ players besieged referee Paul Tierney to check what they claimed was a foul by Jota on Kilman just before Núñez converted. VAR sent Tierney to the pitchside monitor were Wolves’ argument was confirmed. The goal was disallowed, but the reprieve did not last long.

Minutes later van Dijk towered above the Wolves’ defence to head Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick goalwards. Sá scrambled across his line to save but kept the ball in play rather than tip it behind for a corner and found Jota lurking near the byline. The former Wolves forward clipped back across goal and van Dijk was on hand to head home from two yards out.

Liverpool doubled their advantage in flowing style shortly afterwards. Receiving a clearance from Alisson out on the touchline, Kostas Tsimikas exchanged passes with the substitute Cody Gakpo before sprinting clear down the left. The full back’s cross was thighed in by Salah, sprinting in to convert at close range, and Liverpool were safely home. – Guardian