Manchester United come from behind to beat West Ham and set up quarter-final against Fulham

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United had to come from behind before easing their way into the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the club’s first silverware since 2017, but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.

They looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma gave David Moyes’ side a deserved lead.

But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turnaround as Alejandro Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort and a stoppage-time strike by Fred sealed a 3-1 triumph.

Gavan Holohan blasted League Two Grimsby into the hat to deepen Premier League Southampton’s woes.

The Mariners midfielder struck from the penalty spot either side of half-time to secure a famous fifth-round victory at St Mary’s and further embarrass the top-flight basement boys.

Holohan capitalised on moments of madness from Saints pair Lyanco and Duje Caleta-Car to fire his side into the last eight for the first time since the second World War.

Croatia defender Caleta-Car atoned for his mistake by halving the deficit with 25 minutes to go and substitute Theo Walcott thought he had equalised 10 minutes from time, only to be deemed offside following a VAR review as the 1976 winners bowed out to loud boos.

Southampton were joined on the scrapheap by Premier League counterparts Tottenham after they were dumped out by Sky Bet Championship opposition for the second year in a row.

A year to the day since Spurs were beaten by the same scoreline at Middlesbrough, Iliman Ndiaye fired Sheffield United to a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

After starting Harry Kane on the bench, they fell behind to Ndiaye’s 79th-minute strike and could not find a way back into the game.

Defeat means another chance of ending their 15-year trophy drought goes up in smoke and they exit the premier domestic cup competition at this stage for the fourth successive year.

Championship leaders Burnley needed a 90th-minute goal from Connor Roberts to edge past 10-man Fleetwood 1-0.

Vincent Kompany’s side played with an extra man for more than 45 minutes after Cian Hayes saw red in first-half stoppage time, but were in danger of being taken to extra time by the League One outfit.

When the goal did come, it was harsh on visiting goalkeeper Jay Lynch, who made fine saves from Halil Dervisoglu and Charlie Taylor in quick succession, only to be beaten from close range by Roberts.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester United v Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion v Grimsby Town

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Ties to be played between March 17-19th