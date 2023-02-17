Round-up: Shelbourne and Dundalk both held in opening night draws

Damien Duff's Shelbourne team had to settle for a point against Drogheda United on Friday night. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Shelbourne 0 Drogheda United 0

Poor finishing and the frame of tenacious Drogheda United’s goal frustrated Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

There was to be no repeat of the 6-0 win at the same venue in the penultimate game of last season as Damien Duff’s team had to settle for a point from a game they dominated.

Though Drogheda started brightly, it wasn’t until midway through the half that the game really sparked to life, both sides missing gilt-edged chances. Drogheda did so first on 18 minutes when striker Freddie Draper found himself in on goal following a defensive slip.

The 18-year-old, one of two Lincoln City loanees in Kevin Doherty’s side, placed his lob just over the top.

Two minutes later Shelbourne were guilty of a far worse miss at the other end.

Sean Boyd pounced on a mistake by Ben Curtis to race in on goal, unselfishly squaring the ball to Matty Smith who contrived to shoot wide of an open goal.

With Shelbourne well on top now, Boyd drilled a shot against a post before Ben Curtis cleared off the line from Gavin Molloy.

Jack Moylan then came to life to skip past Drogheda captain Gary Deegan and work Colin McCabe, Shane Farrell’s follow-up flashing wide back across goal.

Shelbourne continued to take the game to Drogheda on the resumption, Farrell drilling a ball across goal that McCabe had to be alert to gather following good build up play.

The woodwork then rescued Drogheda again on 69 minutes. Tyreke Wilson’s free kick from the left found Paddy Barrett whose header came back off the crossbar with Moylan heading the rebound tamely over, aptly summing up Shelbourne’s night.

Dundalk 1 UCD 1

A stunning 77th minute free kick from Ciaran Behan saw UCD deny Dundalk an opening night victory at Oriel Park.

Despite seeing his side miss a penalty on 24 minutes after Lorcan Healy saved from Patrick Hoban, Stephen O’Donnell’s side looked to be on course for victory when John Martin fired them in front on 34 minutes.

Louie Annesley’s cross from the left was laid off by Hoban with the inrushing Martin firing to the bottom left hand corner. The hosts had the better of the chances after that with Ryan O’Kane going close either side of half-time but they paid the price for not taking them when Behan – who 48 hours earlier had helped the students to Collingwood Cup success in Larne with a double in a 3-2 final win over UL – stunned the home crowd with a curling 25 yard free kick to the top right hand corner.

Dundalk pushed hard for a winner after that with Archie Davies going close to a debut goal on 86 minutes as his piledriver from Keith Ward’s lay-off deflected just wide for a corner which Sloggett headed over.

In truth, a point was no more than Andy Myler’s side deserved for a battling display.

Cork City 1 Bohemians 2

Cork City suffered defeat on their return to the Premier Division against Bohemians at a sold out Turners Cross.

Although Colin Healy saw his City team settle well initially, it was Declan Devine’s Bohs side that took the lead in the 19th minute.

On loan Cheltenham Town man Grant Horton headed into the corner following some deft footwork by Ali Coote to tee him up.

The visitors appeared to have Cork on the ropes as they pushed for a second, with Coote flashing a strike from distance straight at City goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi. Bohemians were full value for their advantage at the half time break, with City getting an early baptism of fire regarding the step up from the First Division.

Moments into the second half, Akintunde headed inches wide for Bohs from a Keith Buckley cross. However on 53 minutes, Bohemians deservedly doubled their advantage when Jordan Flores found the net with a driving effort from the edge of the box.

Jonathan Afolabi went very close to getting a third. But City got a goal back on 83 minutes when Ruairi Keating punished a mistake from Bohs keeper James Talbot.

Despite a strong spell of late Cork pressure, the Dublin side held out for the victory.