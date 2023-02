Manchester City celebrate with the Premier League trophy in 2018. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of its financial rules.

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

More to follow