Former Newcastle player Christian Atsu found alive after being trapped in Turkey earthquake

The former Newcastle footballer Christian Atsu has been found alive after being trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, is in hospital with injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties.

He was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.

Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move. He also played for FC Porto, Everton and Bournemouth.

A post on the club’s official Twitter account had said: “Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20.”

Atsu, who scored deep into stoppage time on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa, left St James’ Park during the summer of 2021 after making 121 appearances for the club.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning followed by a second of 7.5.

More than 2,600 people are known to have died in the border region with rescue teams searching for survivors.