Premier League round-up: Brighton and Brentford keep climbing as Southampton fans vent anger

High risers: Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma scores the decisive goal against Bournemouth to send his team into the Premier League's top six. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Kaoru Mitoma headed home an 87th-minute winner to earn Brighton a 1-0 home victory over struggling Bournemouth and lift his team to sixth in the Premier League table.

The Japan international, whose goal in stoppage time helped the Seagulls knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup last week, nodded past goalkeeper Neto to clinch victory.

Both sides threatened throughout a pacy first half, the Cherries somehow surviving an onslaught that saw Deniz Undav denied three times within a matter of seconds. Bournemouth put pressure on the hosts after the restart but failed to find the finishing touch as Brighton looked close to a breakthrough.

That finally came when substitute Jeremy Sarmiento sent a cross to Mitoma, who sealed all three points with his third goal in as many games.

READ MORE

Brentford, another side surpassing expectations this season, rose to seventh place by coasting to victory over Southampton, whose fans turned on manager Nathan Jones after the match at the Gtech Stadium in west London.

The visitors could have clambered off the bottom of the Premier League with a victory, but instead goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned them to an eighth loss in their last nine matches and prolongedf Brentford’s impressive campaign.

The away supporters have evidently run out of patience with manager Jones, greeting one substitution with a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’. When Jensen headed the third with 10 minutes left, the mood worsened with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ ringing out from one angry corner of the ground.

Brentford, by contrast, are now in the top seven and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.

Bee team: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring his side's second goal agaisnt Southampton with team-mates Yoane Wissa, Josh Dasilva. Photograph: Stephanie Meek/CameraSport via Getty Images

They are unbeaten in nine Premier League games stretching back to October and, brimming with confidence. their fluid front four of Josh DaSilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defence.

The Bees were inches from taking an early lead when Wissa knocked the ball around Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu and crashed an angled drive against the crossbar.

Toney had a shot blocked in front of goal by some desperate defending after a slick move between Mbeumo and DaSilva, before Mbeumo fired a another presentable chance across goal and wide.

Southampton had at least battled gamely for 40 minutes, but then they capitulated.

The goal the hosts had been threatening arrived when Mbeumo spun out of trouble on the left wing and swung in a cross which Mee met with a powerful header.

It was a painful goal for Saints in more ways than one, as Mee crashed heads with defender Mohammed Salisu leaving both needing prolonged treatment.

But no sooner did play restart when the Bees doubled their lead with another clinical, sweeping attack.

Using the outside of his left boot like a pitching wedge, DaSilva spread the ball out wide to Wissa who cut inside and provided a low cross for Mbeumo to tap in.

Leicester eased their Premier League relegation concerns as they twice came from behind to secure a pulsating victory in a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were only outside of the bottom three on goal difference before kick-off in a Midlands derby that ended 4-2 in favour of the Foxes.

An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar, on his Leicester debut, twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead – but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tete, also making his Leicester bow, put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet wrapped up the win – all four goals coming from poor Villa defending.

For Rodgers, who got the better of Emery in both games between the pair when the Spaniard was at Arsenal, it was a vital three points as Leicester moved up to 13th place in the table. – PA