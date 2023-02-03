Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Brighton's young Irish striker Evan Ferguson faces a late fitness test ahead of the game against Bournemouth after going off injured following a late tackle by Liverpool 's Fabinho in last weekend's FA Cup game. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday (3pm unless stated)

Everton (19) v Arsenal (1), 12.30 – Live BT Sport 1

Everton defenders Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey are edging closer to fitness after knee injuries but midfielder James Garner is still some time away from recovering from a back problem.

Jorginho could make his Arsenal debut following his deadline-day arrival from Chelsea. There are fitness doubts over fellow midfielder Thomas Partey while Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are definite absentees.

Last season: Arsenal 5 Everton 1, Everton 2 Arsenal 1

READ MORE

Last five league matches: Everton L D L L L; Arsenal W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Demarai Gray (Everton) 5; Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) 9

Match odds: H 7-1 D 7-2 A 2-5

Referee: David Coote

Aston Villa (11) v Leicester (14)

Midfielder John McGinn is fit again for Villa. Forward Bertrand Traore has been recalled from his loan with Istanbul Basaksehir but will not link up with the squad until next week and Diego Carlos remains out with an Achilles injury, but Lucas Digne is available following a shoulder issue.

Winger Tete could make his Leicester debut against Aston Villa after his January arrival. Defender Harry Souttar is available for a debut after a hip issues but Jamie Vardy remains out with a glute problem along with Boubakary Soumare, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand and Jonny Evans.

Last season: Leicester 0 Aston Villa 0, Aston Villa 2 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L W D W W; Leicester L L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Leon Bailey & Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 5; Harvey Barnes & James Maddison (Leicester) 7

Match odds: H 1-1 D 12-5 A 11-4

Referee: Darren England

Brentford (8) v Southampton (20)

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns. Shandon Baptiste has been back in full training after a groin injury, while Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka (both hamstring) are “very close” to being available again but will not feature this weekend, boss Thomas Frank has said.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and defender Juan Larios (groin) are closing in on a return. However, it remains to be seen whether deadline-day signings Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana will feature as the club wait on the relevant paperwork. Defenders Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (ACL) remain sidelined.

Last season: Brentford 3 Southampton 0, Southampton 4 Brentford 1

Last five league matches: Brentford D W W W D; Southampton L L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Ivan Toney (Brentford) 14; Che Adams (Southampton) 9

Match odds: H 17-20 D 5-2 A 16-5

Referee: Darren Bond

Brighton (6) v Bournemouth (18)

Brighton will be without injured pair Levi Colwill and Adam Lallana, while Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban and striker Evan Ferguson faces a late fitness test. Argentina under-20 midfielder Facundo Buonanotte is in contention for his debut following his recent arrival from Rosario Central.

Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil confirmed they will be without David Brooks, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks. Late calls will be made as to whether Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier can be involved.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton W L W W D; Bournemouth L L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Pascal Gross & Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) 7; Jaidon Anthony, Philip Billing, Kieffer Moore & Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 4

Match odds: H 7-20 D 19-5 A 8-1

Referee: Michael Oliver

Manchester United (4) v Crystal Palace (12) – Live Premier Sports 1

Marcel Sabitzer could make his United debut following his loan move from Bayern Munich. Fellow midfielders Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are sidelined but Erik ten Hag has been boosted elsewhere by the recent returns of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, while Diogo Dalot is also back in training. Jack Butland is unavailable against his parent club.

Wilfried Zaha will not be available for Palace, with the forward expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. Nathan Ferguson, James McArthur and Joachim Andersen are all making progress, the former two having recently trained with the team but it is too soon for all three to rejoin Patrick Vieira’s side. Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga will be in the squad.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W D L; Crystal Palace W L L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 18; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 6

Match odds: H 2-5 D 7-2 A 7-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

Wolves (17) v Liverpool (9)

Joao Gomes and Craig Dawson could make their Wolves debuts. The January arrivals are expected to be in the squad on Saturday but while Pedro Neto is closing in on a return from an ankle injury the forward is not fit enough yet.

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate is out with a hamstring injury so Joel Matip will come in to partner Joe Gomez as Virgil van Dijk is still making his way back to fitness after a similar problem. Forwards Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are still sidelined.

Last season: Liverpool 3 Wolves 1, Wolves 0 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Wolves W L D W L; Liverpool W W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Daniel Podence (Wolves) 5; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17

Match odds: H 3-1 D 27-10 A 17-20

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle (3) v West Ham (16), 5.30pm – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes starts a three-match ban following his sending-off against Southampton. Allan Saint-Maximin and Elliot Anderson are the leading contenders to replace the Brazilian, while January signings Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby could make the squad for the first time but Alexander Isak is a doubt under concussion protocols.

West Ham could see striker Danny Ings make a swift return to action having picked up a knee problem during his debut against Everton. Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca remains out along with defender Kurt Zouma (both knee), while winger Maxwel Cornet continues his rehabilitation from a calf problem.

Last season: West Ham 1 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 2 West Ham 4

Last five league matches: Newcastle W D D W D; West Ham L L D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 9; Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) 7

Match odds: H 8-13 D 27-10 A 24-5

Referee: Peter Bankes

Sunday

Nottingham Forest (13) v Leeds (15), 2.0 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Forest will add a host of new signings to their squad, with Keylor Navas, Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Andre Ayew arriving at the club this week. Jesse Lingard (Achilles), Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ryan Yates (illness), Dean Henderson (ankle), Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate (both hamstring) are on the sidelines.

Leeds’ new signing Weston McKennie hopes to make his debut after joining on loan from Juventus. Club-record signing Georginio Rutter is expected to make his first league appearance, but fellow striker Rodrigo (ankle/tibia) has been ruled out for two months.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Nottm Forest L D W W D; Leeds L D D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Brennan Johnson (Nottm Forest) 6; Rodrigo (Leeds) 12

Match odds: H 8-5 D 12-5 A 13-8

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Tottenham (5) v Manchester City (2), 4.30 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

New Spurs signing Pedro Porro is in contention to make his debut against his former club. Spurs will also have Richarlison (adductor) and Lucas Moura (tendon) available while Harry Kane is fully recovered after his bout of illness last week.

City defender John Stones is facing up to a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered in the FA Cup victory over Arsenal. Fellow England international Phil Foden will be assessed after not being involved for the last two games with a foot injury.

Last season: Man City 2 Tottenham 3, Tottenham 1 Man City 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham L W L L W; Man City D W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 18; Erling Haaland (Man City) 31

Match odds: H 17-5 D 3-1 A 8-11

Referee: Andrew Madley