Transfer deadline day round-up: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal have signed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a £12million deadline-day deal.

The Premier League leaders had bid accepted by their London rivals and the Italy midfielder underwent to undergo a medical and sign a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Arsenal were keen to bolster their midfield and turned attention to the 31-year-old having been rebuffed by Brighton in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea, for their part, were willing to let the player go as they pursue their own interest in Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

The deal also allows the Blues to bring in a fee for a player who would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

Big-spending Chelsea could make Fernandez the most expensive player in British history having made a reported £120m approach for the Argentinian World Cup winner.

Chelsea remain optimistic of signing Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

The fee would eclipse the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

Chelsea, who have already spent more than £450m since the end of last season, have also been linked with a late bid for Caicedo and it remains to be seen if Arsenal’s interest in him is over.

Pedro Porro is primed to complete his long-touted move to Tottenham from Sporting, with the right-back joining on loan before the €45m transfer is made permanent in the summer.

Negotiations have been back and forth since the start of January and have not been straightforward, the complications including how to factor in the solidarity payments to Porro’s previous clubs and the way that the deal would be structured, with Spurs not keen to pay up front.

The breakthrough finally came on Monday night, which allowed Porro to travel to London to undergo his medical. Spurs are obligated to pay the money owing to Sporting on 1 July; €45m was the value of the buyout clause in Porro’s contract. It is understood that the clause came to be inactive towards the end of January.

Pep Guardiola decided João Cancelo had to be loaned to Bayern Munich after being disappointed by the full-back’s attitude when given decreased game time for Manchester City.

Cancelo lost his first-team berth and did not feature in the past three matches. It is understood the manager felt the 28-year-old should be allowed to go because of an unwillingness to accept a reduced role.

Cancelo joined Bayern on Tuesday until the end of the season, with the option to buy for €70m (£61.6m). The move is a surprise but Cancelo’s desire for greater playing time alerted Bayern.

Southampton have agreed to pay a club record fee to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes. The Ghana winger will cost an initial €25m plus a potential €5m in future bonuses having spent 18 months in Ligue 1 since joining from FC Nordsjælland

Crystal Palace are closing in on a loan deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal having also agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for £10.5m

Newcastle have followed up their signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton by securing Scotland Under-21 full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham for a reported £3m.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey meanwhile is expected to leave the Magpies to join Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth have agreed a fee with Dynamo Kiev for defender Ilya Zabarnyi and the 20-year-old is now due to undergo a medical.

Leeds have also signed a player for the future in 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss Super League side Servette FC.

Championship side Norwich have signed 19-year-old Arsenal winger Marquinhos on loan until the end of the season.