Arsenal reject ‘substantial’ bid from Chelsea for Katie McCabe

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe’s standing in the game has been emphasised once again with news on Saturday that Chelsea have made a “substantial” bid for her ahead of closure of the transfer window on Tuesday.

Sky Sports reported that McCabe’s club Arsenal have rejected the bid and have no wish to sell the player to their title rivals in the Super League, but that Chelsea are optimistic that a deal can be done before Tuesday’s deadline.

McCabe, who joined Arsenal from Shelbourne in December 2015, has just 18 months left on her contract with the north London club and, according to Sky Sports, is open to moving to the Super League champions who are managed by Emma Hayes.

The Dubliner made her 100th Super League appearance for Arsenal in October and has become a key figure for the side since returning from a loan spell with Glasgow City in 2017. She was voted the club’s player of the year after an outstanding 2020-21 season, and has maintained her form since, whether playing at left-back or on the wing.