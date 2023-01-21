Irish striker Evan Ferguson nets late equaliser for Brighton at Leicester

Evan Ferguson’s late header rescued a deserved Premier League point for Brighton at Leicester.

The young Irish striker came off the bench to score a fine header and clinch a 2-2 draw to maintain the Seagulls’ assault on the top five.

Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton had struck for the hosts to cancel out Kaoru Mitoma’s sensational opener. It is the first time the Foxes have earned a point after falling behind this season.

Brighton dominated and were denied a penalty when Danny Welbeck was clipped by Luke Thomas with Solly March wasting a glorious chance just before Barnes’ strike.

READ MORE

The Seagulls miss the chance to move into the Premier League’s top five – but climb to sixth – while Leicester move up to 14th in a congested mid-table.

Jarrod Bowen’s double helped West Ham move out of the Premier League relegation zone as they beat fellow strugglers Everton 2-0.

Bowen scored twice in seven minutes to seal three points for the Hammers, but the loss increases the pressure on Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

Chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri were both in attendance as Everton’s fans made their feelings crystal clear again, unfurling banners reading ”Board Full Of Liars” in the away end, as their team simply capitulated.

Such is the discontent surrounding the club that Everton’s directors had been advised to stay away from last week’s home defeat by Southampton for their own safety. Thus, Moshiri’s appearance at the London Stadium felt hugely significant. It was the first time he had attended an Everton match in almost 18 months, and therefore the first time he had witnessed the team under Lampard.

It may be the last, such was this feeble display which even made West Ham, themselves in a dreadful run of form, look almost competent.

Ollie Watkins scored a late winner for Aston Villa to beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton 1-0 at St Mary’s.

The game was disrupted for five minutes just before half-time due to a drone hovering above the ground, but Watkins’ goal providing Villa with a third consecutive away win in the Premier League.

Bournemouth were denied their first win since November after a late Sam Surridge goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest.

Jaidon Anthony’s first-half strike looked to be improving the Cherries’ survival prospects but Surridge struck to earn a point for Forest.