Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard is set to join Arsenal with the clubs in advanced talks. Photograph: PA

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton and hope to seal a deal for the forward in the coming hours. Terms have been agreed on a long-term contact with the 28-year-old, who wants a transfer.

Arsenal missed out to Chelsea in pursuit of the winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but have made swift progress in discussions over Trossard. The Belgium international made clear via his agent, Josy Comhair, last Friday that he had resolved to leave Brighton after a fallout with Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton’s manager dropped Trossard last week after criticising the player’s attitude in training, prompting Comhair to dispute De Zerbi’s version of events, accuse him of humiliating his client and say “a transfer is the most convenient solution”.

Trossard, who plays predominantly as a left winger, joined Brighton from Genk for about €15m in 2019. He has scored 25 goals and assisted 13 in 116 Premier League appearances for Brighton.

West Ham have an agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa for close to £15m, including add-ons. Personal terms are almost settled and a medical has been scheduled with a view to concluding a deal for the striker.

Ings is in his second season at Villa after joining from Southampton and, if all goes to plan, could be involved in West Ham’s pivotal game at home to Everton on Saturday. He has scored six times in 18 Premier League games this season.

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to take Chris Wood on loan from Newcastle with an option to buy. The centre-forward is open to the move after starting only four league games in this campaign. – Guardian