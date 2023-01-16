Nothing that happened on pitch justified attack on Ramsdale, says PFA

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal celebrates after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Professional Footballers’ Association has made clear “nothing that happens on the pitch justifies a spectator attacking a player” after Aaron Ramsdale was kicked at the end of Sunday’s north London derby.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was criticised in some quarters, including by the Spurs striker Richarlison, for kissing his club’s badge and sticking his tongue out at rival fans after his teams’s 2-0 win.

As Ramsdale went to collect his water bottle, he was then kicked in the back by a fan as tensions boiled over. But in a message to its members on Monday, the PFA said the Arsenal goalkeeper was not to blame as it called for better protection of its members at their place of work.

“Today, the PFA has contacted police, leagues and governing bodies requesting an urgent update on what additional action is being taken to protect players in their place of work,” it said in an email seen by the Guardian.

READ MORE

“The latest police statistics released last week show an alarming rise in banning orders and arrests at games. This follows several serious incidents at the end of last season, where players and staff were attacked and harassed by spectators during large-scale pitch invasions ... As your trade union, we have made clear that this is completely unacceptable. We expect firm action to be taken.”

While not referencing Ramsdale, the PFA alluded to an incident in the game between Tottenham and Arsenal in its email.

“We are also pushing back against any narrative where players are held responsible for the actions of spectators,” the email added. “Absolutely nothing that happens on the pitch justifies a spectator entering the field of play or attacking a player ... We have seen players left dangerously isolated on the pitch and, essentially, left to take responsibility for their own safety and security. You should never be put in what might potentially be a legally vulnerable position.”

A PFA spokesperson welcomed the recent emphasis on stopping fans entering the field of play after a number of pitch invasions at the end of last season but said more investment and resources were needed to protect players at matches. “We know that players still have serious concerns about their safety and security,” he said.

The Metropolitan police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident at the north London derby and there had been no arrests yet. – Guardian