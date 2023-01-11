Roy Barrett to step down as FAI chairman

Roy Barrett is to step down as chairman of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Barrett took over the position in January 2020 as has been tasked with stabilising the association over the past three years. He will continue his role until a suitable replacement is found.

Independent director Gary Twohig is also to step down and will now not be seeking ratification as a Director of the FAI at the resumed AGM on January 21st.

In a statement to the General Assembly, Barrett said: “My intention to step down from my position provides a clear opportunity for the Board, to ensure that at least 40 per cent of the directors are female by the end of 2023, as required by the Constitution, and the Memorandum of Understanding (”MOU”) with Government. This is something that I feel very strongly about, and I am convinced that this is in the best long-term interest of the FAI and the game of football in Ireland.”

President of the FAI Gerry McAnaney said: “I personally would like to sincerely thank Roy for all his work in helping to stabilise the Association after a difficult period. I look forward to continuing our positive working relationship over the coming months as we seek a successor.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “I would like to thank Roy and Gary for their contribution to the FAI throughout a transformational time for the association.”

The FAI will conduct an executive search for the recruitment of independent directors to replace Barrett and Twohig on the board.