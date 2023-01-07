Harry Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Harry Kane scored the winning goal for Tottenham in their FA Cup third round match against Portsmouth. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semi-final, failed to register a shot on target against their third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate.

After Kane broke the deadlock with his 17th club goal this season, midfielder Oliver Skipp wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 as Tottenham eased through with few alarms.

Premier League Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham who are bottom of the Football League.

Kelechi Iheanacho extended his fine FA Cup record with the second-half winner. It was the striker’s 16th career goal in the competition as Leicester avoided a major upset.

Gillingham, watched by new owner Brad Galinson, set aside their miserable league campaign to provide a stern test for Premier League opposition at MEMS Priestfield but never really looked like pulling off a shock.

Dom Jefferies went closest for Neil Harris’ hosts, while Gills goalkeeper Jake Turner ensured a nervy finish for the Foxes with a string of impressive saves to keep the game in the balance.

Southampton put aside their poor Premier League form to come from behind to beat fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner.

The hosts were hoping to kick-start another run to Wembley after losing to Chelsea in the semi-finals last season and opened the scoring through Odsonne Edouard.

But it began to unravel for the Eagles when James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a free-kick late in the first half.

Nathan Jones’ Saints – struggling in the league – sealed victory after the break through Armstrong, who took advantage of Vicente Guaita’s error to send his side through.

Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made two important saves early in the second half, both times denying Michael Olise.

Meanwhile Irish striker Shane Long was on target in Reading’s 2-0 win over fellow Championship play-off chasers Watford.