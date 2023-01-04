Premier League wrap: Southampton’s struggles continue with defeat to Nottingham Forest

Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 1

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone courtesy of a precious 1-0 victory which heaped more misery on bottom club Southampton.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s fifth goal of the campaign earned Forest a first top-flight away success of the season to strengthen their survival hopes.

Steve Cooper’s resurgent side have now taken 11 points from the last 21 available, having only managed six from the previous 33, and fully merited a significant triumph on the south coast.

Calamitous defending once again contributed heavily to Saints’ downfall as their alarming losing streak stretched to six top-flight games to make a precarious position slightly more perilous.

Manager Nathan Jones has overseen four of those defeats and there was little to suggest he is set to launch a successful survival mission following another deflating outing at St Mary’s.

Disgruntled home fans chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at full-time, with Welshman Jones the likely target.

In a high-stakes encounter notable for Bhupinder Singh Gill becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in the Premier League, Che Adams wasted the best opportunity for the hosts, who slipped four points from safety.

After Awoniyi delivered a low cross from the left, Ryan Yates’ mishit shot fell kindly to the unmarked Johnson but his rising effort struck the frame of the goal.

There was to be no second reprieve for Southampton as the slack defending which has been a hallmark of a dismal campaign once again led to their undoing.

Saints defender Lyanco dithered and then sloppily conceded possession on halfway, allowing the jet-heeled Johnson to burst clear and square to give Awoniyi a simple tap in.

The breakthrough was only Forest’s second goal on the road in the league this season and broke a six-game drought dating back to a 1-1 draw at Everton in August.

Saints conjured nothing in response before the break and suffered the recurring ignominy of being jeered from the field by their success-starved supporters.

Aston Villa 1 Wolves 1

Danny Ings rescued a point for poor Aston Villa to dent Wolves’ bid to climb out of the relegation zone.

The striker cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener as the hosts recovered from a below-par first half to grab a 1-1 draw.

Wolves were on course for their first back-to-back away wins in the Premier League for a year but were forced to settle for a point and they remain in the relegation zone.

They were well worth their lead but Julen Lopetegui needs wins to haul his side, who have been in the bottom three since October, to safety.

Villa sit 11th as Unai Emery continues to enjoy his honeymoon spell and he matched the result when he and Lopetegui met in LaLiga in September when Villarreal drew 1-1 with Sevilla.

It should have been better, though, only for Leon Bailey to miss a glaring chance in stoppage time.

Nathan Collins went close to adding his name to the scoresheet with a header. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Wolves enjoyed a positive start, they were hardly brimming with ideas but did enough to have Villa worried and Ezri Konsa cleared Nathan Collins’ effort when Emi Martinez – back from his World Cup triumph – was beaten.

Several corners and deep crosses were tossed into the Villa box, each of them repelled, but the hosts’ brief resistance broke after 12 minutes when Wolves worked their way through with some style.

A cross was only cleared to Podence on the touchline and he swapped passes with Joao Moutinho to wriggle into the area. He still had plenty to do but the forward danced past the static Douglas Luiz and expertly curled into the corner.

Villa had barely threatened but went agonisingly close to a leveller with 15 minutes left.

First the hosts wanted a penalty after Hugo Bueno kicked the ball into his arm but they continued to attack and when Ludwig Augustinsson was found at the far post his crisp volley was brilliantly cleared off the line by Max Kilman.

The hosts did not have to wait long for a leveller, though, as Ings struck three minutes later.

It was a simple goal which ultimately unlocked Wolves as Tyrone Mings’ long ball found Ings and, with Sa dithering and slipping, the striker calmly finished.

Rayan Ait-Nouri forced Martinez into a save but Bailey should have won it for Villa at the death when he ran onto Ings’ pass, rounded Sa but somehow scuffed his shot wide.