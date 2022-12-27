Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo after agreeing deal with PSV

Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven over the transfer of the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo that could rise to €57 million (£50 million), from an initial €42 million (£37m).

Gakpo scored in each of the three group games for Louis van Gaal’s side at the World Cup and has attracted widespread interest after his impressive performances in Qatar. The 23-year-old had been strongly linked with Manchester United, where the manager, Erik ten Hag, is a confirmed admirer, while Newcastle were interested last summer.

The player’s representatives had reportedly met the Old Trafford club. Liverpool, however, joined the race and made rapid progress in negotiations with PSV, who had intended to keep their homegrown talent until the end of the season.

PSV tweeted: “PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”

Jürgen Klopp is keen to refresh his midfield with Jude Bellingham a favoured option, although Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to consider selling the England international until the summer. The Liverpool manager had said the Anfield club were “prepared” to move in the January market as they look to close in on Champions League qualification in the second half of the season. - Guardian