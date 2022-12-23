Liverpool and Man City condemn ugly crowd behaviour at League Cup clash

Manchester City and Liverpool have condemned disturbances at their League Cup tie on Thursday when disabled Liverpool supporters were racially abused inside the Etihad Stadium and a 15-year-old girl was cut by an object thrown from the away section.

Greater Manchester police have launched an investigation into several incidents that marred City’s 3-2 victory and undermined attempts by the two clubs to improve relations in an often ill-tempered fixture. A City supporter was arrested and ejected from the Etihad after abusing disabled Liverpool fans on the disabled tribune. A 15-year-old girl required medical treatment after being injured by one of several objects thrown into the home crowd from the visiting section.

If identified, the culprit will face criminal charges as well as a ban from Anfield and the Etihad. City and Liverpool, who had worked together with respective supporters’ groups before the game in an attempt to improve the atmosphere at the cup tie, issued a joint statement on Friday condemning the incidents.

It read: “Both clubs would like to thank the vast majority of fans for their behaviour at last night’s Carabao Cup match at the Etihad Stadium. It is however hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night’s match that are wholly unacceptable.

“These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective club. Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football.”

Liverpool are working to identify those responsible for throwing objects from the away section. GMP’s match commander, superintendent Gareth Parkin, added: “We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during the match. We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.

“Clearly throwing objects in a confined area can be dangerous, and have serious and sometimes devastating consequences – GMP sends its thoughts and wishes to the girl who was injured and wish her a speedy recovery.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the ground and a male arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence. All three will be interviewed at a later date. A 53-year-old man was also assaulted after the game at the junction of Ashton New Road and Alan Turing Way. He was treated at the scene and required hospital treatment.”