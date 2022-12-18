Live World Cup final - Argentina vs France

Here is the earlier penalty given away by Dembele. Messi of course stood up to send it into the bottom corner.

31 mins: France can’t get anything going at all. Their attack looks listless and easy to defend. They’re not getting on the ball in midfield, meaning their front three has no supply of ball whatsoever.

28 mins: A clash between Messi and Hernandez at the edge of the Argentinian box leaves both needing treatment. After a few minutes, they are both able to continue.

That goal makes Lionel Messi the first man to score in the last-16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a World Cup.

SCENES! Argentina are ahead thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty 🇦🇷 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/O6hQECXKht — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 18, 2022

GOAL LIONEL MESSI

23 mins: He’s done it. Messi nonchalantly strides up to the penalty and sends Lloris the wrong way, tucking his effort into the bottom corner. A soft penalty, but the goal is Argentina’s just reward for their dominant start.

21 mins: PENALTY ARGENTINA! Dembele has caught Di Maria in the box and the referee points to the spot. It was nifty work from Di Maria to skin Dembele on the outside before running into the box. There’s minimal contact as Dembele tries to win the ball back from behind but down goes Di Maria. A difficult one for VAR to turn down I think... yep, penalty stands.

19 mins: De Paul takes Hernandez down right on the edge of the area. It was a slip that caused him to collide with the French right-back but Griezmann has a chance to put a dangerous ball into the area... Giroud comes over the top to sky a header over the bar, but he’s pinged for jumping over his marker.

17 mins: Argentina really should have hit the target there. Hernandez gives the ball away, allowing De Paul to break and pull the ball back across the box. It bobbles up and past Messi but finds Di Maria cutting inside only for his first-time effort with his weaker right foot to blaze over the bar.

14 mins: Mbappé gets on the ball for the first time. He looks sharp, playing a one-two with Rabiot inside the box but Martinez comes out of his goal to smother the ball well.

11 mins: A break in play here as Lloris gets treatment after colliding with Spurs teammate Romero. Lloris eventually is ok to continue but he has a word with the referee, thinking some skulduggery was at play.

8 mins: Chance! It’s brilliant build-up from Argentina down the left. Di Maria’s cross finds its way to Rodrygo who takes the shot, only for Varane to deflect it behind for a corner.

5 mins: Another save for Lloris! Alvarez lays it off for Mac Allister close to the box. He lets fly, finding a good connection but it’s straight at Lloris. Argentina have definitely started the brighter of the two sides.

3 mins: CHANCE! Alvarez forces Lloris into a save from close range after a delicate chip in behind from Messi. It wouldn’t have counted - the flag belatedly goes up on Alvarez.

1 min: They’re underway in the Lusail Stadium. France start with the ball but quickly launch it long and out of play, much to the delight of this majority Argentinian crowd.

The players are out and the anthems are done. I have to say, that Argentinian anthem was one of the loudest I have ever head.

For all the talk of Mr Messi, arguably the world’s best ever player, Gavin Cummiskey has profiled Kylian Mbappé - the world’s best player right now. How do we know Mbappé has become a true cultural phenomenon? He’s now on a par with the greatest sports stars in America in their cultural zeitgeist.

[ Mbappé poised to take it to the next level ]

Kylian Mbappé warms up ahead of the World Cup final. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

As for Argentina, there’s only one change from the side that defeated Croatia and it’s a big one. Angel di Maria - who, in all likelihood, is also playing in his last World Cup match at the age of 34 - is in for Paredes out wide.

Here are the teams. Two changes for France, Upamecano and Rabiot are both fit again and return in place of Fofana and Konate who lined out against Morocco.

Voici le 1️⃣1️⃣ de départ pour notre 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 contre l'Argentine ⚔️🔥



Coup d'envoi 16h00 sur @TF1 📺



𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘̀𝗥𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗦 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗨𝗦 💪#ARGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/99GpTLVJsF — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 18, 2022

Lionel #Messi is tied for the lead in goals (5) and assists (3) at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup.



Messi seeks to become the 1st man to lead outright in both in a single World Cup since 1966.#ARG Messi has never scored or assisted in a major-tournament final. pic.twitter.com/yhyfzvcZHF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 18, 2022

This World Cup will always be a stain on the history of football. The juxtaposition of such a brilliant tournament and the suffering of the migrants who made it happen is the legacy of Qatar 2022. — Kevin Kilbane

Here is columnist Kevin Kilbane’s verdict on today’s final. The perfect final but in the worst place possible.

[ Kevin Kilbane: A great final in prospect but this World Cup will be a stain on the history of football ]

Kevin Kilbane: A great final in prospect but this World Cup will be a stain on the history of football https://t.co/O25EkoJRlX pic.twitter.com/xdfZRK8wmd — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) December 17, 2022

At last he has emulated Maradona by playing his best football when it matters most to Argentina. He has proved that he can actually inspire a “normal” team and show his genius even when he is not surrounded by other geniuses to make him look good — Ken Early

[ Ken Early: Messi’s vindication leaves Ronaldo fans praying for Mbappé intervention ]

Ken Early looks at criticism of Lionel Messi in the past when playing for Argentina. In short, he opines that this World Cup has put an end to the idea that Messi is only good when surrounded by fellow superstars.

Hello all and welcome to the big one. It’s the World Cup final: Argentina vs France, Messi vs Mbappé - PSG teammates collide in Qatar, the country which has pumped so much money into that club.

It’s arguably the most interesting final possible out of all the teams and we’ll start building up to the 3pm kick-off before live commentary gets underway.