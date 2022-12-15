Real Madrid sign Brazilian young star Endrick in €60m deal

Real Madrid have secured a €60m deal for the 16-year-old Brazilian Endrick to join from Palmeiras in July 2024, when he turns 18. Madrid are paying an initial €35m and up to €25m in add-ons – plus €12m in taxes – for the striker, who will have a contract to 2027 with an option for a further three years.

Endrick became the youngest player to feature in a senior game for Palmeiras at 16 years, two months and 15 days. “Endrick will continue his training at Palmeiras,” Madrid said. “The player will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit the facilities of our club.”

The 16-year-old striker will join the European and LaLiga champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body FIFA’s rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

“I want to thank Palmeiras for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, for helping me to accomplish several of my dreams and for respecting my desire and that of my family to make another dream come true,” Endrick said in an official statement published on the Palmeiras website.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Chelsea are poised to sign the striker David Datro Fofana from Molde in January for more than €10 million. The Ivory Coast international, who will be 20 next week, has been with the Norwegian club since last year.

An agreement is in place for the transfer and it is due to be sealed once personal terms have been settled with Fofana, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 29 matches for Molde this season.

Fofana was a target for several clubs, prompting Chelsea to move swiftly. It continues their policy of signing young talent, as seen with summer moves for Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Gabriel Slonina and Omari Hutchinson.

The pursuit of Fofana for does not affect their plans to bring in the forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig next summer. – Guardian