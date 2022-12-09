LIVE Croatia v Brazil: World Cup quarter-final

Then there is this from Tom Collins in Boa Vista. They’ve made headlines with their dancing celebrations. Roy Keane amongst other pundits has not been too impressed with that, here’s what they think of him over in Brazil.

[ ‘I think Roy Keane … should get f***ed’: how the pundit became a hate figure in Brazil ]

Right then, what have we got for you in terms of pre-match reading? Well first up, there was this bizarre incident from a recent Brazil press conference. Their press officer took issue with a stray cat in the room and has roundly been criticised for the way he threw it off the desk.

[ Desert Outtakes: Brazilian press officer criticised for treatment of stray cat ]

Another few stats for you. The difference between the Richarlison Spurs have seen this season and the one who lines out for Brazil is amazing. He turns into a different beast when he pulls on that iconic yellow jersey.

Here’s how Croatia line up. They make two changes to the side that beat Japan on penalties. Mario Pasalic makes his first start of the tournament on the right of the attacking trio, Borna Sosa comes in at left-back. Good luck against that Brazil attack. Petkovic and Barisic are the ones to drop out.

Here are today’s teams. First up it’s Brazil.

No surprises with the front three, the dynamic trio of Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison stays intact. Interestingly, Paqueta plays instead of Fred in midfield. That was probably the only uncertainty in selection and the call depended on if Tite wanted a more attacking option in there. He’s gone with Paqueta, which would suggest he wants a touch more defensive solidity going up against Modric et al.

It’s back. After two days where we didn’t know what to do with ourselves, World Cup action returns with Croatia taking on Brazil.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action from today’s early kick-off. Get in touch on Twitter with your thoughts (@nathanrjohns) but for now let’s start building up to the 3pm kick-off.