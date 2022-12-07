Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football

Eden Hazard of Belgium applauds the fans after their sides' elimination from the World Cup. Hazard has now announced his retirement from international soccer. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement in the wake of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old revealed the decision on his social media account less than a week after his side were eliminated following a goalless draw with Croatia.

Hazard, who made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, wrote: “A page turns today… thank you for your love.

“Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you”.

READ MORE

The Real Madrid winger earned 126 international caps, scoring 33 goals and captaining his country 56 times. However, he played in a minor role during the World Cup campaign, coming on for the final three minutes in the match against the Croatians.

The Belgium coach Roberto Martinez stepped down from his role following a disappointing tournament in Qatar for the team ranked second in the world.