Cristiano Ronaldo offered €200m a season by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost €200 million a season. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost €200 million a season on a contract to 2025.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.

Nothing has been decided by Ronaldo, who is focused on the World Cup with Portugal after his departure from Old Trafford was announced on November 22nd. The forward turned down a lucrative move to a Saudi Arabian club in the summer after telling United he wanted a transfer.

The salary offered by Al Nassr is several times larger than the approximately £26 million (€30 million) he was earning at United. He left without a pay-off for the remaining months of his contract after making serious allegations in an interview. Ronaldo said he was being forced out by United, that senior executives lacked empathy after his newborn son died in April, that the owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club and that the manager, Ten Hag, did not respect him. – Guardian