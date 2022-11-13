Derry outclass Shelbourne to deny Duff fairytale FAI Cup ending

Derry City 4 Shelbourne 0

Not since Jimmy Magee announced the second Maradona goal against England in 1986 has his immortal line been more apt. Derry City were a ‘different class’ in this smokey, flare-induced FAI Cup final, held before 32,412 souls inside the Aviva stadium.

Another red-letter day for the Candystripes, the club’s sixth cup success from 11 finals, was claimed via goals by Jamie McGonigle and Cameron McJannett, scored before Shelbourne found any sort of competitive stride.

McJannett’s second, on the hour mark, merely exposed Shels’ vast array of limitations. The fourth, in injury-time, when Shelbourne captain Luke Byrne fouled Jordan McEneff for a penalty the Derry native converted, gave the final score a clear reflection of the match.

Under Damien Duff’s leadership, the north Dubliners had a solid plan in place, a plan that secured mid-table status on return to the Premier Division; a plan that worked until Derry bloodied their nose.

Like a canny pugilist moving up the weights, the Drumcondra outfit sat against the ropes and sought to pick the visitors off with counter punches. Not a one was landed.

The now established Irish footballing system of 3-4-2-1 works whenever it is not forced to become 5-4-1, but Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side had Duff’s men backtracking from the off. This meant that Shane Farrell, a right-winger turned into a left-back, could be harassed into error.

It took Patrick McEleney 17 minutes to peel back the skin. Spotting Ryan Graydon wide right, McEleney dropped a ball over Farrell’s head and three touches later Jamie McGonigle was celebrating his 12th goal of the season.

Graydon had the auxiliary defender beaten with one touch, taking a second to square for McGonigle’s sweeping finish past Brendan Clarke and into the far corner.

Farrrell did not reappear for the second half as the game became a study in ‘low block’ defending. The Shels ploy failed, miserably, ensuring that the contest was cooked by half-time.

Duff and Higgins both came to League of Ireland management following stints on Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland management team, with Duff parting ways after an FAI investigation into the lost video shown to Irish players in the bowels of Wembley stadium before a 3-0 loss in November 2020. “[England] forced us into a low block,” said Kenny of that night. “We couldn’t get out of it in the second half, and after that I said: ‘Never ever again will that ever happen.’”

The cruellest lessons come in cup finals. Several Shels players, all caught ball watching, must take responsibility for the second Derry goal, started and finished by McJannet.

GOAL - DERRY CITY - 35'



Cameron McJannett reacts quickest to double The Candystripes' lead against Shelbourne



⌨️ Updates: https://t.co/1MtRvQr9R2



📺 Watch: https://t.co/lLKXNhKPkF #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/F8tALQpdS8 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 13, 2022

The Englishman sauntered forward, sliding a pass for Michael Duffy to reach the end line and sending a dangerous low cross that Shane Griffin cleared straight for McJannet to finish despite nine Shels players being in their own box.

It would have been 3-0 at the turn, only Graydon blazed over after skipping around Griffin.

Shelbourne, having achieved their primary target in 2022 of avoiding relegation, seemed unready for the occasion while Derry’s superior individual talent seized the opportunity.

The third goal felt inevitable, especially with Shels’ inability to create space for Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd in a cup final experience that passed over both attackers.

Not long after McGonigle’s header landed on the roof of Clarke’s net, a Duffy corner cleared a clump of bodies for McJannett to score with his hip, having been lost by Byrne.

Soft goal number three, Derry were streets ahead of Shels, despite the Dublin club being on the cusp of investment from Southampton’s Serbian owners. Streets ahead on the pitch because McEleney, Duffy and Will Patching are some of the highest calibre of player League of Ireland clubs are able to attract.

Even McEneff’s late cameo, the Arsenal academy recruit returned home, showcased a different class.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney (Coll 82), McJannet; Graydon (Thomson, 82), P McEleney, Dummingan, Patching (McEneff, 90), Duffy (Kavanagh, 90); McGonigle (Akintunde, 75).

Shelbourne: Clarke; Wilson, Negru, Byrne, Griffin, Farrell (McManus, HT); Lunney, Dervin (Ledwidge, 64); Moylan, Molloy (Cloyle, 71); Boyd.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.