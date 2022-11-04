Katie Keane and Erin McLaughlin called up for Ireland camp and Morocco friendly

Peamount United striker Erin McLaughlin has received a first call-up to the Ireland senior squad for the training camp in Spain and friendly against Morocco. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Teenage Shelbourne goalkeeper Katie Keane and Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin have received their first call-ups to Vera Pauw’s senior panel for the upcoming eight-day training camp in Spain and friendly against Morocco.

Dubliner Keane, who is just 16 years of age, has already featured for the Ireland under-16, under-17 and under-19 teams this year. Donegal native McLaughlin, who is a former under-19 international, scored six goals in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

Pauw will bring 26 players to Marbella as Ireland begin preparations for next year’s World Cup, with camps to follow in February, April and June next year ahead of the tournament.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan, while Heather Payne is unavailable.

Glasgow City forward Emily Whelan returns to the squad along with Wexford Youths midfielder Aoibheann Clancy and Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who missed the last camp as she was captaining the under-19 side.

The squad will link up in Marbella from next Monday.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City).