Premier League round-up: Potter’s unbeaten Chelsea start ended by former club Brighton

Brighton 4 Chelsea 1

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton.

Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah compounding Potter’s misery following Leandro Trossard’s early opener.

Kai Havertz pulled a goal back just after the restart but the Blues were unable to prevent a first defeat in 10 games since the sacking of Thomas Tuchel as Pascal Gross rubbed salt into the wound in added time.

The remarkable result at a raucous Amex Stadium was the Seagulls’ maiden victory under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi and a first over the west London club since 1933, with the unforgiving home supporters gleefully revelling in their ex-manager’s suffering.

Bournemouth 2 Tottenham 3

Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur struck deep into stoppage-time to help Tottenham complete their comeback from two goals down at Bournemouth and claim a crucial 3-2 victory.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte had been left furious in midweek after they were denied a late winner against Sporting Lisbon by VAR and saw his decision to rest players ahead of next week’s match in Marseille initially backfire when Kieffer Moore’s double put the Cherries into a two-goal lead.

Ryan Sessegnon started the comeback in the 57th minute before Ben Davies levelled following a corner and another set-piece saw Tottenham end their three-match winless run when Bentancur volleyed home late on.

It keeps the visitors in third spot in the Premier League and lifts spirits ahead of their trip to Marseille, where a point will send them through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Callum Wilson scored twice in front of England boss Gareth Southgate to boost his World Cup hopes as Newcastle romped to a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The striker converted a penalty in first-half stoppage-time and then added a second-half header before Joelinton followed up his shot to make it 3-0.

Miguel Almiron’s sixth goal in as many games wrapped up the scoring on an afternoon when the Magpies were not at their best but were good enough to claim a fifth win in six Premier League games, ultimately in some comfort.

Wilson’s overall contribution as well as his goals will not have gone unnoticed by Southgate, who was joined by Brazil counterpart Tite among a crowd of 52,233 at a rain-soaked St James’ Park, with the World Cup finals in Qatar now just weeks away.

New Villa head coach Unai Emery will take up his post next week with his side having competed well until the penalty, but they wilted alarmingly six days after seemingly getting their season back on track with a 4-0 win over Brentford.

Brentford 1 Wolves 1

Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt in stoppage-time as Wolves battled to a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

A Ruben Neves cracker had secured a point for Wolves after Ben Mee had given the Bees the lead in west London.

But veteran striker Costa took exception to being marked by Mee in stoppage-time and was shown a straight red card by referee Bobby Madley.

Madley, officiating in the Premier League for the first time since he was sacked more than four years ago for apparently mocking a disabled person, checked his pitchside monitor before giving Costa his marching orders.

It was an explosive end to a match which failed to ignite until the second half.

Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 0

Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal was enough to hand Crystal Palace a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

The visitors put pressure on the hosts early before the Eagles took control and looked the more dangerous side throughout, the Frenchman finally breaking the deadlock just before the break.

Che Adams returned to Ralph Hasenhüttl’s starting line-up and at times looked to spoil the Eagles’ afternoon, but could only watch his best effort ping off the post.

It was a satisfying third consecutive home win for the hosts, who now will not return to Selhurst Park until St Stephen’s Day.