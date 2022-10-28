Lisa Fallon: Big decisions to be made by Vera Pauw before she settles on World Cup squad

Ireland’s Amber Barrett and Megan Connolly celebrate after the game their World Cup qualifier against Finland in Tallaght in September. The closer the tournament comes, the more the pressure builds. As a player, you don’t want the game that cannot come quick enough, to come too soon, or too late. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The elation surrounding the Republic of Ireland’s qualification for next summer’s Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has already waned, and now attention has turned to preparing for the tournament.

The draw always does that. Knowing who we will face — Australia, Canada and Nigeria — immediately sharpens the focus, and November friendlies and preparation games in 2023 become increasingly important.

Travel plans, logistics, strategies and squad lists can cloud the mind as those who were on the plane to Scotland are desperate to be on the plane to Sydney.

For Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan, Jess Ziu, Ellen Molloy and Savannah McCarthy that momentous night at Hampden Park came too soon. Ireland could do with all six of them, but the next eight months will fly by.

And the closer the tournament comes, the more the pressure builds. As a player, you don’t want the game that cannot come quick enough, to come too soon, or too late.

I’m currently in India at the under-17s women’s World Cup. There was something holistic about watching the World Cup draw last Saturday in the midst of the game’s future stars. I get to witness some remarkable talent having the biggest moments of their careers to date, yet knowing their futures will be filled with hard work and need a sprinkle of good fortune to take them all the way to the top.

The under-17s can live in the moment but soon they will go back to their clubs and get back on the day-to-day wheel of hard work, competition and commitment. In this industry, there is always another game. As soon as one finishes, the next one is waiting.

Sometimes that next game cannot come quick enough, especially after a bad performance or if you’ve been out of the team. But often that next game comes too soon.

FAI Women's senior team manager Vera Pauw. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Take Amber Barrett. An international window made her a national hero, our Donegal striker, but a few days later she lined out at right back in the Bundesliga.

In the aftermath of qualification, Ireland manager Vera Pauw said she was surprised at the number of players who have contacted her about suddenly wanting to play for Ireland. Trips to Scotland, Slovakia, Georgia, Ukraine and Greece might not have been enticing but the World Cup immediately shook the granny-rule into action.

The nature of the beast means only the best will travel, so big decisions must be made by Pauw who is normally afforded larger squad gatherings than the 23 players she can take to Australia.

Game plans are built around the best players for a particular game. If key players miss out, there needs to be a Plan B

Players returning from injury will want to be there. Young players coming through will want to show they can make a difference. Settled squad members must keep form and fitness. Potential new recruits are putting their hands up too.

Competition for places is healthy and necessary in a successful team but it also brings new dynamics and decisions. Loyalty versus Potential. Winning versus Development. Experience versus Youth. Risk versus Reward. The Sydney flight will not have enough seats for everyone and that will simmer over the coming months.

We see that already in advance of the men’s World Cup in Qatar which kicks off in three weeks. Twenty-one days is not enough time for even some minor knocks to recover. Already there are casualties.

The games for Portugal will come too soon for Diogo Jota’s calf injury. Pedro Neto and Ricardo Pereira will also miss out on the World Cup. N’Golo Kante’s thigh injury strikes him off France’s list. Reece James is unlikely to make the England squad.

The unique scenario of a winter, midseason World Cup, guarantees that this list will increase. It means players on the fringes of the squads must be ready if and when the opportunity comes.

It’s a challenging time for players because the games they play for their clubs matter and so do committed performances. They have to mind themselves without minding themselves, if that makes sense. They need to play the game they are in.

For managers too, it’s a tricky time. Game plans are built around the best players for a particular game. If key players miss out, there needs to be a Plan B. The best laid plans can change at the last minute. That’s why the players who might not make the plane initially, may get a seat after all.

It’s about being ready for the moment, just in case the game that can’t come quick enough, comes at exactly the right time.